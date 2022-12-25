Watch: 'Anil chopped and changed me. That's why he...' - Gayle's hilarious dig at Kumble; here's how India great reacted

The Indian Premier League auction on Friday saw all franchises strengthening their squads for the 2023 edition of the tournament. Punjab Kings set a record for the most expensive buy in auction history when they secured the services of England's young all-rounder Sam Curran for a mammoth INR 18.25 in the auction. The PBKS saw a change in team management ahead of the auction with the franchise parting ways with coach Anil Kumble and captain Mayank Agarwal.

While Mayank was picked by the Sunrisers Hyderabad in the auction, Kumble was part of the expert panel that reviewed the auction on Jio Cinema, where he reunited with one of PBKS' star former players, Chris Gayle. Kumble and Gayle had worked together in the franchise in 2020 and 2021 editions of the tournament and the latter missed no opportunity in throwing references to his time with the side.

Also read: 'It's not easily forgotten': Gavaskar on Virat Kohli's outburst at Bangladesh players' wild celebration in 2nd Test

Gayle, who is primarily an opener, largely played at no.3 for the Kings and spent a significant amount of time on the bench for the side, particularly in the 2021 edition of the tournament. And so, on one occasion during the review show, Gayle took a subtle dig at Kumble for the same.

“I might be on the unlucky side, or should I say... (looks at Kumble) what should I say?” Gayle said, prompting laughter from not only the former India spinner but also Eoin Morgan and Scott Styris, who were part of the panel as well.

Kumble hilariously replied, “Both of us are on the same page.”

Gayle, then, took another funny dig at the former PBKS coach.

“I've been on the unlucky side a few times. Anil is not there now. He was a part of it but he chopped and changed me, that's a reason why he is sitting next to me now. They chopped and changed him. You know what I'm saying? Hopefully, it can be a better cause this time around!” said Gayle.

Watch:

Gayle played in 17 matches for the Punjab Kings across two seasons, scoring 481 runs. His best years in the IPL came for the Royal Challengers Bangalore, whom he represented for 9 seasons between 2011-2019.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON