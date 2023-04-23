Watch: Arjun Tendulkar faces horrendous 31-run batting assault in joint-most expensive IPL 2023 over vs PBKS

Mumbai Indians' Arjun Tendulkar endured a poor outing in the game against Punjab Kings on Saturday night, registering figures of 1/48 in three overs. Arjun had made a bright start to the game after Rohit Sharma opted to bowl in Mumbai; he conceded only five runs off the first over, and took the crucial wicket of Prabhsimran Singh right after the powerplay to put the PBKS in early trouble. However, it was his third over that entirely ruined his figures in the game. Rohit Sharma; Arjun Tendulkar(IPL)

Rohit handed Arjun the ball to bowl the 16th over of the innings; the Kings needed a shift in gears at the time and Tendulkar junior's over provided exactly that. PBKS were at 118/4 before the over with Sam Curran (17 off 15 balls) and Harpreet Singh Bhatia (16 off 20 balls) urgently needing a big over.

Curran welcomed Arjun with a six right over the bowler's head, as the latter pitched the delivery fuller of the length. Arjun wandered off the length in the second ball, bowling wide outside-off, and was smashed for a four next. After Curran took a single off the third ball, Harpreet unleashed carnage on Arjun with 4, 6, 4 (no ball for height), and 4 in the final four deliveries.

Watch:

Arjun, thus, conceded 31 runs in the over and bowled the second-most expensive over in the history of the franchise. Daniel Sams holds the unwanted record for the most expensive over for MI, conceding 35 in the previous edition during the game against Kolkata Knight Riders.

Arjun's over was the joint-most expensive this year so far; fellow left-arm pacer Yash Dayal had also conceded 31 runs in the final over of the match against KKR, as Rinku Singh smashed five-successive sixes to deliver a miraculous win for his side against Gujarat Titans.

The 23-year-old Arjun, son of India's batting legend Sachin Tendulkar, had made his IPL debut last week during the game against KKR. He took his first wicket in the league earlier this week against Sunrisers Hyderabad when he bowled a stellar final over; with 20 runs to defend, Arjun conceded only five while dismissing Bhuvneshwar Kumar off the penultimate delivery.

