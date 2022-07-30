Watch: Arshdeep Singh sends Twitter into frenzy with epic death stare after 'sweet revenge' against WI star in 1st T20I
- Arshdeep Singh gave the West Indies star an epic death stare after taking his wicket in the first T20I of the series on Friday.
Team India registered a comprehensive 68-run victory over West Indies in the first T20I of the five-match series on Friday. The Rohit Sharma-led side posted a strong score of 190/6 in 20 over, with the captain top-scoring with 64. Comeback man Dinesh Karthik ensured a strong finish for the visitors as he remained unbeaten on 41 off just 19 deliveries. The Windies were never in the run-chase, as they continued to lose wickets in regular intervals at the top and the middle-order.
India youngster Arshdeep Singh gave the visitors the first breakthrough in Tarouba, as he dismissed Kyle Mayers with a surprise short-pitched delivery. Mayers, in an attempt to pull the ball, found a thick top edge that was caught easily by Bhuvneshwar Kumar at mid-wicket. Arshdeep followed the wicket with a rather fierce celebration, as he gave a death stare to Mayers, following his movement as the batter left the crease.
The Indian bowler had his arms wide open after he picked the wicket. Watch the dismissal, and the celebration that followed:
Twitter also lauded Arshdeep for showing his aggression after the wicket. Mayers had slammed the bowler for a six on the first ball, and a four on the second delivery before being dismissed on the next.
Arshdeep had made his India debut earlier this month during the T20I series against England, and had registered impressive figures of 2/18 in 3.3 overs. He remained economical in the West Indies T20I as well, conceding 24 for two wickets in his four-over quota.
The Indian bowler was given his maiden international call-up last month for the five-match T20I series against South Africa, following consistent performances in the 2022 Indian Premier League.
Earlier, it was an all-round bowling effort from the Indian team as Ravichandran Ashwin (2/22) and Ravi Bishnoi (2/26) took two wickets as well, while Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Ravindra Jadeja picked one each.
The second and third T20I of the series will be played on August 1 in Basetterre in St Kitts, following which both sides will travel to Lauderhill for the remainder of the series.
