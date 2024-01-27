Watch: Ashwin involved in twin fielding blunders, commits horrible mix-up with Patidar to concede easy fours in 1st Test

Ravichandran Ashwin, the stalwart off-spinner of the Indian cricket team, showcased his bowling brilliance with a mesmerizing delivery that outfoxed England Ben Stokes completely during the second innings of the opening Test in Hyderabad. However, Ashwin's uncharacteristic fielding lapses shortly after bowling the magical delivery added to the frustrations of left-arm spinner Ravindra Jadeja and the Indian camp. Twin fielding lapses in England's second innings on Day 3 (X)

The first incident occurred in the 44th over of England's second innings when Ollie Pope elegantly flicked a delivery through wide mid-on. Ashwin faltered as he attempted to chase down the ball; despite his best efforts, Ashwin's slide proved futile as the ball slipped past him, resulting in a boundary for the English batter.

To compound matters, the 50th over witnessed another fielding mishap involving Ashwin and substitute fielder Rajat Patidar. A delivery from Jadeja saw Pope execute a powerful sweep shot through midwicket. Ashwin, stationed at mid-on, and Patidar, positioned at deep midwicket, converged on the ball but barely communicated. The lack of coordination between the two fielders allowed the ball to evade their grasp and trickle away to the boundary ropes.

Earlier, the Indian bowlers devised a collective masterclass to reduce England to five wickets at tea to hand an unequivocal advantage to India on Day 3. Ollie Pope and Ben Foakes held the England innings together at the break.

There was appreciable turn and grip for Indian spinners and a hint of reverse swing for the pacers, but they displayed the skills to exploit the favourable elements. Jasprit Bumrah managed to sneak an in-ducker past Ben Duckett (47) from the length as the batter was culpable of playing around the ball, while another incoming delivery that kept low gave little chance to Joe Root.

Other batters hardly resisted the old firm of Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja. India had put 436 on the board in the first innings, with Jadeja scoring a brilliant 87; however, the side could only add 15 runs to its overnight total on the third day.