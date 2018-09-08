Watch - Axar Patel dismisses batsman in the most bizarre manner

Even as the Indian team is currently facing England at the Oval, Indian all-rounder Axar Patel is plying his trade for county side Durham. It has been a decent season for the left-hander as he started his stint with valiant 95* in his first game. He then went to pick up three wickets in that very game against Glamorgan.

He was a star performer in the recently-concluded game against Warwickshire where he picked up nine wickets. However, the wicket of Ryan Sidebottom was a peculiar one as it came about in the most bizarre manner.

Axar trundled up and flighted the ball on middle and off stump, Sidebottom came forward and offered to flick the ball away towards square leg. The ball then hit the helmet of the fielder at short leg before ricocheting back to Axar who accepted the catch on his follow through.

Away from the limelight, Axar has been putting in consistent performances for Durham and has found a place in India’s Asia Cup squad. This is a comeback in many ways, as he played his last ODI against New Zealand last year. In 38 ODI matches, the left-arm bowler has picked up 45 wickets and has managed to score 181 runs. This experience in England is sure to keep him in good stead for the upcoming Asia Cup.

First Published: Sep 08, 2018 12:27 IST