Watch: Axar Patel's reaction to Lyon's ultimate 'he and Ashwin could easily bat in top 6' praise is pure gold

Axar Patel has been flying under the radar. In a star-studded Indian side with two world-class all-rounders in Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja, Axar's performance, both with the bat and ball, might not get the limelight it deserves, but Australia off-spinner Nathan Layon reserved the ultimate praise for the India all-rounder after his valiant knock on Day 2 of the second Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy series. Axar later reacted to Lyon's praise in epic fashion.

Australia had hurt India's middle-order. After Todd Murphy dismissed Ravindra Jadeja to break the 59-run partnership with Virat Kohli, Australia quickly picked two more before Axar and Ashwin stitched a record 114-run stand for the eighth-wicket. It was India's third-highest for that wicket against Australia in Test where Axar scored a courageous 74 off 115.

After the end of the day's proceedings on Saturday, Lyon, in conversation with Star Sports, was asked about India's eighth-wicket stand and his response was epic.

“They are not lower order – Axar, Ash could easily bat in top 6 anywhere in the world, they are not lower order, India have long top order,” Lyon said. “Very happy with the five-for, we have got the whole eye in the test match, still a lot more work to do. There was a lot more bounce in Delhi as compared to Nagpur.”

Later in the media interaction, Axar was told about Lyon's ultimate praise and the India all-rounder was all smiles.

“Nothing like that. It depends on the day, depends on the confidence level and on the frame of mind. Like I just said, I came from white-ball cricket and was in good touch in the first match as well so that is the confidence level I am carrying forward. It eventually depends on how long you can maintain that consistency,” he said.

Axar's knock practically reduced the second Test to a second-innings shootout. Australia closed Day 2 by taking their lead to 62 runs for the loss of one wicket, opener Usman Khawaja.

