Home / Cricket / Watch: Azam Khan's epic gesture for father and opposition coach Moin Khan during 97-run knock in PSL; PAK legend reacts

Watch: Azam Khan's epic gesture for father and opposition coach Moin Khan during 97-run knock in PSL; PAK legend reacts

cricket
Published on Feb 25, 2023 11:12 AM IST

Sarfaraz Ahmed-led Quetta Gladiators were at the receiving end of a brutal hitting at the National Stadium in Karachi as Islamabad United's Azam Khan massacred 97 runs in 42 balls before suffering an anti-climatic end of to innings which denied him a well-deserved century.

Azam Khan; Moin Khan
Azam Khan; Moin Khan
ByHT Sports Desk

The 2023 edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) on Friday witnessed the knock of the season, and probably one of the best in the history of the tournament. Sarfaraz Ahmed-led Quetta Gladiators were at the receiving end of a brutal hitting at the National Stadium in Karachi as Islamabad United's Azam Khan massacred 97 runs in 42 balls before suffering an anti-climatic end of to innings which denied him a well-deserved century. What remained the talk of his innings however was that the knock came against the side coached by Pakistan legend and his father Moin Khan, for whom he showed an incredible gesture before the ex-Pakistan cricketer reacted.

Compared to where Islamabad finished, with 220 runs for six wickets, they made a rather slow start, going two down inside the first 19 deliveries before losing captain Shadab Khan in the over after powerplay. Colin Munro departed shortly after leaving the side at 77 for 4 at the halfway mark.

ALSO READ: 'Sourav Ganguly told Shoaib Malik 'Bahar aa, tujhe main chhodunga nahi'': Kamran Akmal reveals unforgettable exchange

Azam kicked off the back 10 with a boundary against Mohammad Nawaz and then there was no looking back. He slowly build up momentum as Islamabad approached the slog overs and then went berserk. The final 10 overs produced 143 and the last 5 went for 92 for Islamabad with Azam having scored 87 runs in the last 10 overs and 39 run in slog overs. Overall, he laced nine boundaries and eight maximums in his 42-ball 97.

After completing his half-century, Azam gestured his father, who was seated in the Quetta dugout. He tapped his chest and pointed towards him as a mark of tribute. Moin reacted by applauding the fiery knock.

In reply, Quetta were folded for 157 with five balls to spare as Islamabad won by 63 runs.

Azam later revealed what his father told him after the match.

"When I met him after the match, he praised my innings and asked me to continue performing well," disclosed the hard-hitting batter. "My father is my biggest inspiration. He made me mentally so strong and always backed me to perform well despite all the odds. He told me about the criticism and helped me fight against it. I hope I will keep making him proud."

Get Latest Cricket Newsand Cricket Schedulealong with Cricket Live Scoreof ongoing matches.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT Sports Desk

    At HT Sports Desk, passionate reporters work round the clock to provide detailed updates from the world of sports. Expect nuanced match reports, previews,reviews, technical analysis based on statistics, the latest social media trends, expert opinions on cricket, football, tennis, badminton, hockey,motorsports, wrestling, boxing, shooting, athletics and much more.

Topics
azam khan moin khan psl pakistan super league pakistan cricket team + 3 more
azam khan moin khan psl pakistan super league pakistan cricket team + 2 more
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, February 25, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out