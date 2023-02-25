Watch: Azam Khan's epic gesture for father and opposition coach Moin Khan during 97-run knock in PSL; PAK legend reacts

The 2023 edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) on Friday witnessed the knock of the season, and probably one of the best in the history of the tournament. Sarfaraz Ahmed-led Quetta Gladiators were at the receiving end of a brutal hitting at the National Stadium in Karachi as Islamabad United's Azam Khan massacred 97 runs in 42 balls before suffering an anti-climatic end of to innings which denied him a well-deserved century. What remained the talk of his innings however was that the knock came against the side coached by Pakistan legend and his father Moin Khan, for whom he showed an incredible gesture before the ex-Pakistan cricketer reacted.

Compared to where Islamabad finished, with 220 runs for six wickets, they made a rather slow start, going two down inside the first 19 deliveries before losing captain Shadab Khan in the over after powerplay. Colin Munro departed shortly after leaving the side at 77 for 4 at the halfway mark.

ALSO READ: 'Sourav Ganguly told Shoaib Malik 'Bahar aa, tujhe main chhodunga nahi'': Kamran Akmal reveals unforgettable exchange

Azam kicked off the back 10 with a boundary against Mohammad Nawaz and then there was no looking back. He slowly build up momentum as Islamabad approached the slog overs and then went berserk. The final 10 overs produced 143 and the last 5 went for 92 for Islamabad with Azam having scored 87 runs in the last 10 overs and 39 run in slog overs. Overall, he laced nine boundaries and eight maximums in his 42-ball 97.

After completing his half-century, Azam gestured his father, who was seated in the Quetta dugout. He tapped his chest and pointed towards him as a mark of tribute. Moin reacted by applauding the fiery knock.

In reply, Quetta were folded for 157 with five balls to spare as Islamabad won by 63 runs.

Azam later revealed what his father told him after the match.

"When I met him after the match, he praised my innings and asked me to continue performing well," disclosed the hard-hitting batter. "My father is my biggest inspiration. He made me mentally so strong and always backed me to perform well despite all the odds. He told me about the criticism and helped me fight against it. I hope I will keep making him proud."

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON