Watch: Babar Azam ‘scolds’ Haris Rauf after Pakistan pacer pleads for DRS; Rahul and Rizwan’s reactions are gold

Babar Azam and Co. made an epic comeback in the ongoing India vs Pakistan, Super 4 encounter in the Asia Cup in Colombo. The Pakistan skipper won the toss and invited India to bat, following which Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill stitched 122 runs for the opening stand. Both the batters scored their respective half-centuries before Pakistan pulled things back as Shadab Khan and Shaheen Shah Afridi struck in quick succession removing both the openers. (Also Read | India vs Pakistan Live Score, Asia Cup 2023 Super 4)

Babar Azam ‘scolds’ Haris Rauf after Pakistan pacer pleads for DRS

India were batting at 147/2 in 24.1 overs before rain brought the action to an halt. Virat Kohli and KL Rahul, who is playing his first match after injury, are batting in the middle.

During the course of play, we also witnessed some animated reaction between the Pakistan skipper Babar and pacer Haris Rauf over an LBW appeal against Rahul. The incident took place in the 24th over as Rauf hit Rahul on his back thigh with a length ball. It felt like the ball was pass over the stumps but Rauf felt otherwise and also had his finger up. After being given not-out, Rauf then consulted Babar for a review, the only remaining for Pakistan, but Babar was convinced that the ball was missing the stumps.

Rauf in the process almost forced Babar to opt for the review, following which the Pakistan skipper kept gesturing him that it flying over the wickets.

Looking at the exchange between the two, both Rahul and wicketkeeper Mohammad Rizwan burst out in laughter.

“No wonder, just be sensible. It's got to be high,” noted an on-air commentator as Rauf kept suggesting Babar to take the review.

To which, former India player Deep Dasgupta, who was also on-air, responded: “He's (Babar) actually scolding Haris Rauf, how can you even ask for it.”

Rain spoils mood

While rains were predicted to interrupt the proceedings but it was bright and clear, when the match started, which raised hope off a full 50-over contest. However, torrential rain have almost stopped the match for over an hour.

But as per latest inputs the rain has stopped completely as covers were being peeled off at the R.Premadasa Stadium. The groundstaff are trying to get the conditions ready, jostling hard to dry a big moist spot close to mid-wicket.

The previous encounter also between the two sides had failed to produce results, with rain playing a spoilsport.

