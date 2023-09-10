IND vs PAK: Iftikhar, Salman leave Gambhir 'surprised' with epic fielding gaffe, internet says 'never change Pakistan'

After the previous high-voltage encounter between India and Pakistan in the group stage produced no result, the arch rivals are all set for yet another epic battle in the Super 4 round of the ongoing Asia Cup. The match is already underway at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo with Pakistan winning the toss and inviting India to bat. (Follow | India vs Pakistan Live Score, Asia Cup 2023 Super 4) A screenshot of the moment

The opening pair of skipper Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill gave India a positive start, with the latter doing the bulk of the scoring. They accumulated 61 runs in the first powerplay, during which fans also witnessed a fielding gaffe by the Pakistan slip fielders – in this case Iftikhar Ahmed and Agha Salman.

The incident took place in the eighth over bowled by Naseem Shah, as he delivered a wide, back of a length delivery, moving away from the batter. Gill, who was then batting on 30(20), took a slash at the ball, which took an edge and flew towards the slip fielders – Iftikhar and Salman. Despite the ball being at a good catching height none between the two attempted for it, allowing the ball to pass through them and roll away for a boundary.

The bowler was not at all impressed with the effort and even former India batter Gautam Gambhir, who was then commentating on air, was surprised by the poor effort. “That was a surprise, because it was Iftikhar's catch. How big will this miss prove to be?” Gautam Gambhir reacted to the missed opportunity.

However, the moment was an instant hit on social media, as it reminded many of the epic and infamous fielding gaffe involving Saeed Ajmal and Shoaib Malik during an ODI against West Indies.

What has happened so far?

Both Rohit and Gill added 122 runs for the opening wicket before Shadab Khan removed the Indian skipper for 56(49). Gill, on the other hand, was dismissed for 58(52) by Shaheen Shah Afridi.

Weather, which was predicted to interrupt the proceedings, so far remained on the sunny side, before torrential rains brought a halt to the proceedings, with India batting at 147/2 in 24.1 overs.

Meanwhile, India have made two changes in their playing XI with KL Rahul playing his first match after a long injury break. He replaces Shreyas Iyer in the XI, who has been rested due to a back spasm.

Jasprit Bumrah, who was not part of the match against Nepal, also walks into the XI. He comes in for Mohammed Shami.

