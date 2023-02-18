Watch: Ben Stokes breaks Brendon McCullum's record for most sixes in Test cricket; here's how England head coach reacted

England captain Ben Stokes etched his name in history books on Saturday when he displaced head coach and former New Zealand cricketer Brendon McCullum to become the batter with most sixes to his name in Test cricket. Stokes broke McCullum's record of 107 sixes in the longest format as he smashed Scott Kuggeleijn for a maximum down the leg-side in the 49th over of England's second innings. Stokes eventually scored 33 off 31 deliveries in a quickfire knock.

Stokes smashed another six in the innings, and now tops the list with 109 sixes to his name in 164 innings so far. Here's the top-5 six-hitters in Test cricket:

Ben Stokes (England) - 109

Brendon McCullum (New Zealand) - 107

Adam Gilchrist (Australia) - 100

Chris Gayle (West Indies) - 98

Jacques Kallis (South Africa) - 97

Among Indians, Virender Sehwag is the highest six-hitter in Tests and sits right behind Kallis at the sixth spot, with 91 sixes to his name in the format. Among current cricketers, Sri Lanka's Angelo Mathews is next to Stokes in the list with 75 sixes so far.

Watch the moment Stokes hit the record-breaking six, which was followed by previous record-holder McCullum applauding the English captain from the dugout:

England were eventually bowled out on 374 in the second innings, and Stuart Broad, then, ran into the New Zealand batting order as the hosts ended the day at 64/5, chasing 394.

Under the star duo of Ben Stokes and Brendon McCullum, England have been playing an aggressive brand of cricket, popularly known among the fans as ‘Bazball’. Since they were appointed for their respective roles, England clean-swept New Zealand at home, defeated India in the rescheduled fifth Test in Edgbaston, registered 2-1 series win over South Africa and secured an incredible 3-0 away series win over Pakistan.

