Watch: Bhuvneshwar Kumar’s strange reaction to fans’ request leaves Suryakumar Yadav utterly confused after Asia Cup tie

Team India, the defending champions and the overwhelming favourite at the competition, had a disappointing Asia Cup 2022 in the UAE. After continuing their winning streak in the tournament in the group stage, India were stunned twice, by Pakistan and Sri Lanka, to face an ouster in the Super 4 stage earlier this week before claiming a rather inconsequential win against Afghanistan in Dubai. It was the end of their journey, which rather ended with an emphatic 101-run win against Mohammad Nabi's men where Bhuvneshwar Kumar scripted a stunning feat with his 5 for 4. Fans hence wanted a moment with the star bowler after the match. But his reaction left teammate Suryakumar utterly confused.

After the match against Afghanistan, journalist Vimal Kumar caught the Indian team boarding the bus outside the Dubai International Stadium. When Bhuvneshwar made his way out of the stadium and walked towards the bus, fans cheered loudly for the star bowler. And why not?

His exception 5 for 4 helped him become the highest wicket-taker in T20I cricket for India, while figure was the second-most economical five-wicket haul for an Indian bowler. He also became the first India bowler to pick two five-wicket hauls in the format.

Suryakumar, who was walking behind him, asked Bhuvneshwar to wave or oblige the fans for a selfie or autograph, but the bowler did not pay attention to the fans or to his teammate and straightaway boarded the bus. Suryakumar was left confused at his teammate's act.

Eventually it was Rishabh Pant who obliged the fans with selfies and autographs before the Indian team left the stadium.

India will next feature in the home series against Australia and South Africa, both in limited-overs cricket, over the next two months before they board the flight for Down Under for the T20 World Cup in October.

