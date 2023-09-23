Watch: Bizarre scenes in BAN vs NZ ODI as Ish Sodhi ran out at non-striker's end, gets called back after heated act

The act of running out batters at the non-striker's end has been a contentious issue in world cricket for a very long time. It has drawn both, criticism and support, from fans and players alike. Among those in favor of this dismissal – officially included in the MCC law last year – is the star Indian cricketer Ravichandran Ashwin, who has also employed it in the past. Ashwin had sparked controversy four years ago when he dismissed Jos Buttler in a similar manner during an Indian Premier League match, receiving significant backlash for his actions. Ish Sodhi is ran out at the non-striker's end (L); Litton Das calls Sodhi back(Twitter)

Recently, Shadab Khan faced a similar fate during the second ODI of a series between between Pakistan and Afghanistan last month. Fazalhaq Farooqi removed the bails at the non-striker's end while delivering the ball while Pakistan still required 11 runs to win in the ifnal over. And while the Afghanistan side supported Farooqi in the dismissal, Bangladesh bowler Hasan Mahmud didn't receive the backing from his teammates when he dismissed New Zealand's Ish Sodhi in the same manner on Saturday.

During the 46th over of the innings, Mahmud removed the bails before bowling the delivery after noticing that Sodhi had backed up. Umpire Marais Erasmus consulted third umpire for the dismissal, who adjudged Sodhi out as he was out of the crease.

As the Kiwi batter was walking back, he sarcastically applauded Mahmud but Bangladesh skipper Litton Das walked up to Erasmus, and eventually called Sodhi back.

New Zealand were eventually bowled out on 254 with four balls remaining in the innings.

The first ODI of the three-match series between the two sides was washed out due to rain. The series will be the final bilateral action for both teams before they fly to India for the ODI World Cup; New Zealand will take part in the opening match of the tournament against England on October 5 in Ahmedabad.

Bangladesh yet to finalise WC squad

Noticeably, Bangladesh is one of the only two teams (other being Sri Lanka) yet to announce their 15-member squad for the World Cup. The side was led by Shakib Al Hasan in the Asia Cup where it finished third in the Super 4 stage, but secured a significant win over eventual champions India in its final match of the tournament.

Tamim Iqbal, who had ignited controversy with a sudden retirement last month -- and then making a U-turn on the decision a few days later -- made a return to the side for the New Zealand ODIs after being forced out of Asia Cup squad due to injury. Litton, meanwhile, is leading the side as Shakib is rested for the series.

