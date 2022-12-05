Watch - Blink and you'll miss: Camera captures 'Suryakumar Yadav' sign on Rohit Sharma's bat during 1st ODI, video viral

Indian cricketers are usually very possessive about their equipment and kits, but apparently, it isn't the case with the current lot. Suryakumar Yadav is not part of India's ongoing tour of Bangladesh but his presence was briefly felt during the first ODI between India and Bangladesh on Sunday at Dhaka. After Bangladesh won the toss and invited India to bat, the camera hawkishly captured Rohit Sharma batting with a bat that had the 'SK Yadav' sign underneath the willow, indicating that it could well have been Suryakumar's bat the India skipper was batting with.

Rohit was batting on 6, having already plundered a boundary off pacer Hasan Mahmud. In the fifth over of the innings, as Rohit drove Hasan through the covers to pick up his second four, the camera recorded a frame where the SKY sign was clearly visible as Rohit stopped in his tracks. It was a blink-and-a-miss moment. Rohit played the next ball defensively towards point, after which the camera panned towards the crowd. In the next frame though, the 'SK Yadav' sign appeared again briefly as Rohit held his bat, ready to take guard. Epic stuff.

Rohit has the big CEAT logo on his bat, while SKY uses the good old SS (Sunridges). Suryakumar's bat was working just fine for Rohit as he creamed four delicious boundaries and smoked a six with a beautifully-times pick-up shot. But the SKY-Rohit association came to and when Shakib went through the India captain's defence and castled him for 27. The innings may have come to an end but it was good and entertaining while it lasted.

Suryakumar and Rohit of course go way back. Even though Rohit is Surya's senior, the two have shared plenty of memorable partnerships for Mumbai in the Indian domestic circuit and for Mumbai Indians in the Indian Premier League. In IPL 2021, Suryakumar and Rohit shared a 79-run partnership against Punjab Kings even though it was not enough for MI to secure a win. Surya scored 33 and Rohit 63 to lead MI to 131/6 a target which PBKS overhauled inside 18 overs.

Rohit and Surya also stitched a memorable 59-run stand against New Zealand at Jaipur in November of 2021. Right after the World Cup, NZ came to India for a limited-overs series, India whitewashed them 3-0 in T20Is. The tour began with the 1st game at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium where Surya's half-century and Rohit's knock of 48 helped India chase down 165 in the last over.

Suryakumar has been given a break following India's tour of New Zealand, where India's new T20I No. 3 batter sizzled with a breathtaking century at the Bay Oval Stadium in Mount Maunganui, Tauranga. Suryakumar notched up his second T20I hundred - only four months removed from his first against England in July - scoring a scintillating 111 not out of 51 balls and played a crucial role in India's convincing 65-run partnership. This was just another indication of how Suryakumar has bossed the year 2022, having already become the leading run-getter in T20Is and reached the pinnacle of ICC rankings for batsmen.

