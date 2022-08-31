Watch: Camera captures Virat Kohli's expression after '51 percent' fans say he will outscore Rohit, Rahul vs Hong Kong

There is no shortage of awards for the players after a cricket match. But there are occasions where you wonder if there was some recognition for cameramen too for the stupendous work they do. From broadcasting various angles, replays to catching certain expressions and reactions of players, the camera narrates stories of their own. And on Wednesday, during the India vs Hong Kong match in the Asia Cup 2022 at the Dubai International Stadium, the cameraman incredibly caught yet another timely act in the Indian change room.

Once India were asked to bat after Afghanistan captain Nizakat Khan won the toss and opted to bowl, KL Rahul and captain Rohit Sharma had taken the score to 33/0 in four overs. During the fifth over, a poll featured on the screens of TV viewers, which urged fans to vote between Rahul, Rohit and Virat Kohli as to who between the three will be highest run-scorer for India. It did not take much time as the poll favoured Kohli heavily, with 51 percent fans voting for the former India captain.

The moment that happened, the camera turned towards Kohli, who had his pads on and was chatting with Avesh Khan in the change room balcony. It seemed to be a light discussion since both cricketers were seen sharing a smile. However, just when the poll popped up on the screen, Kohli looked surprised at something that transpired either on his monitor screen or in the ground. His reaction may not be to the poll since players in the change room do not have access to the match screen as the public, but the sheer timing of his expression and the way the camera captured it was absolute gold.

As it turned out, the prediction from the fans turned out to be absolutely true. Rohit had another off day as the India captain was dismissed for 21 off 13 balls having hit two fours and a six. Rahul got a start but got out caught behind for 36 off 39 balls as Hong Kong bowlers kept India in check and did not let India's top order score freely. Kohli went past the two openers having struck one four and three sixes as he registered a half-century off 40 balls. Kohli's fifty is his 31st in T20Is.

Aiding him at the other end was Suryakumar Yadav, who blasted a half-century off 22 balls. He struck six fours and six sixes, three of which Suryakumar hit in a row in the last over off the bowling of Haroon Arshad as both half-centuries lifted India to a strong total of 192/2 in 20 overs.

