Watch: Deepak Chahar's hilarious act as Murali Kartik reveals toss update for India vs South Africa 1st ODI

After a successful win against South Africa at home earlier this month in the three-match T20I series which was India's final preparation for the T20 World Cup in Australia, a second-string Men in Blue side, led by Shikhar Dhawan, begin their campaign against the Proteas in a three-match ODI series in Lucknow on Thursday. The start of the match witnessed a delay owing to heavy rain in Lucknow, but India won the toss and Dhawan opted to bowl against Temba Bavuma's men. (India vs South Africa Live Score 1st ODI)

After the toss, former India cricketer, Murali Kartik, revealed the update and it was then that India fast bowler Deepak Chahar walked into the frame and stood still directly behind him, looking at the camera.

Heavy rain in Lucknow led to a delayed start to the first ODI, following which the game was reduced to a 40-over match.

"We would like to field first. There is a bit of moisture on the wicket and we want to exploit that. We got 6 batters and 5 bowlers playing. Ruturaj is making his debut today. 2 spinners and 3 pacers," Dhawan said after winning the toss.

"We would have liked to bowl first as well. We have a job to do with the bat and we need to adapt accordingly after the first few overs. You gotta be able to adapt to different formats quickly and we still want to keep those T20 skills in check. Every game for us is a big opportunity. Malan is back at the top, Klaasen is back in the middle and also Shamsi is back," Bavuma added.

Here is the playing XI for the two teams...

South Africa (Playing XI): Janneman Malan, Quinton de Kock(w), Temba Bavuma(c), Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Wayne Parnell, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi, Tabraiz Shamsi

India (Playing XI): Shikhar Dhawan(c), Shubman Gill, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shreyas Iyer, Ishan Kishan, Sanju Samson(w), Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohammed Siraj, Avesh Khan

