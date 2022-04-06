WATCH: Dhanashree takes internet by storm with animated celebration after Yuzvendra Chahal's stellar show against RCB

Dinesh Karthik scored a superb 23-ball 44 to ruin Rajasthan Royals party as the Sanju Samson-led unit endured their first defeat of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022. Chasing 170 to win, the wicketkeeper-batter ensured he stayed right till the end as RCB wrapped the show with one over to spare.

However, that was not the case throughout the match as Rajasthan at one stage looked favourites to win the contest when RCB lost wickets in a flurry. The architect behind Rajasthan's stellar show in the middle over was none other than former RCB bowler Yuzvendra Chahal.

Introduced in the seventh over, the spinner removed RCB captain Faf du Plessis in his first over. He followed it up by running-out Virat Kohli in his second over and just after the dismissal he outfoxed David Willey with his spin and packed him on duck to reduce RCB to 62/4 in the 9th over.

Chahal's wife Dhanashree, who was cheering from the stands, however, grabbed most of the attention with her animated celebration after the dismissal of Willey, which took no time to get viral on social media.

Here is the video:

Biwi Ho To Aisi 😍😍😍

Dhanashree’s reaction when Yuvi bowls out Willey 😁 #IPL2022 pic.twitter.com/51YLwAXAHP — Amit 🥳 (@AmitMovieHolic) April 6, 2022

Meanwhile, Chahal completed his four-over quota at an economy of 3.75 and scalped two wickets.

However, a match-defining partnership between Karthik and Shahbaz Ahmed, who added 67 runs off 32 balls for the sixth wicket, helped RCB win the contest by four wickets.