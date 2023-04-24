Watch: 'Dhoni Review System' strikes again as KKR captain Nitish Rana left stunned; commentators hail MSD's genius

Chennai Super Kings captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni showed just why the DRS is largely nicknamed the ‘Dhoni Review System’, as the skipper – once again – made no mistake in reviewing for an LBW during the game against Kolkata Knight Riders on Sunday night. The dismissal took place in the 18th over of the game when Tushar Desphande caught Wiese right in front of the stumps. While umpire Nithin Menon gave it not out in real time, Dhoni made the gesture for DRS immediately after the ball was collected by one of CSK's fielders. Wiese had played the wrong line and the ball hit his thigh pad, leading the umpire to believe that the ball would have probably gone above the stumps. Dhoni takes the review to dismiss David Wiese(IPL)

However, the replay showed that the ball would go on to crash the top of leg-stump, thus forcing the on-field umpire to change his decision. Following the dismissal, Dhoni could be seen applauding Deshpande for the delivery while Nitish Rana, the KKR captain, was stunned with the replay, and made an admiring gesture on the decision being overturned.

Watch:

CSK eventually registered a comprehensive 49-run win over the Knight Riders to go top of the table with five wins in seven matches. The Chennai Super Kings, after being invited to bat first at the iconic Eden Gardens, posted a mammoth score of 235/4 in 20 overs; Ajinkya Rahane, whose T20 game had undergone a complete metamorphosis, smashed an eye-popping 29-ball-71 while Shivam Dube (50 off 21 balls) and ever-consistent Devon Conway (56 off 40 balls) also made important contributions for the side.

KKR are now placed eighth among 10 teams after fifth defeat at half-way stage. Since registering the freak win over Gujarat Titans earlier this month, KKR have conceded four-successive losses.

To add insult to injury, KKR didn't get any home support as the 67,000 capacity Eden stands resembled a Sunflower as 'Canary Yellow' jersey filling up every corner of the venue.

