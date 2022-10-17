Watch: Dinesh Karthik's special batting lesson to Rishabh Pant before T20 WC warm-up match vs Australia goes viral

Team India has a week's time before their 2022 T20 World Cup campaign kicks off in Australia. They have so far played two warm-up matches upon arrival Down Under, both against Western Australia. And on Monday, at the iconic Gabba, the Rohit Sharma-led side will take on defending champions and hosts, Australia, in their third practice match. Ahead of the match, Team India had hit the training ground in Brisbane whether the focus was although entirely on Mohammed Shami, but a section of India's lengthy practice session had gone viral where Dinesh Karthik was spotted with Rishabh Pant.

Shami was the cynosure of the practice session on Sunday. He was picked by the selectors as the replacement for Jasprit Bumrah, who was ruled out of the tournament with a back injury. Shami has not been part of India's T20I squad since his last participation in the format in the 2021 T20 World Cup. But the veteran pacer is all geared up for taking on Australia in the match and return to the India XI in the T20Is for the World Cup.

Before the start of the practice session, the India players were seen in a huddle with head coach Rahul Dravid talking to the players. After the players dispersed, Pant and Karthik were seen having a lengthy chat with each other while standing on the ground.

In a video posted by sports journalist Vimal Kumar, Karthik was seen doing shadow batting and explaining it to Pant. The two then walked towards the pitch where Karthik gave another elaborate lesson on batting to Pant.

Karthik and Pant do share a great camaraderie, but both are competing for the same spot in the team and it is yet to be seen who will get selected ahead of whom when the tournament begins for India next Sunday.

India will be up against Pakistan in their opener at the MCG in Melbourne.

