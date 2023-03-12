Watch: 'Don't know when I'll get a wicket like this': Shubman Gill's 'honest' admission on pitch leaves Pujara in splits

Team India produced a brilliant batting performance in the first innings of the fourth and final Test of the series, as the side posted a mammoth score of 570/9 in Ahmedabad. Virat Kohli smashed a brilliant century, scoring 186 in a blistering knock that lasted 364 deliveries. However, there was another centurion for India in the Test – Shubman Gill – who set the stage alight on Day 3 when he scored 128, reaching his only second three-figure score in the longest format.

Gill began his innings aggressively but bid his time at the crease following Rohit Sharma's early dismissal in the innings. The youngster eventually reached the mark as he stitched a 113-run stand alongside Cheteshwar Pujara; ahead of the start of the Day 4, Gill spoke in detail about his innings with the veteran batter, and made a rather hilarious mark on the pitch condition in Ahmedabad.

“Honestly, what I was thinking was, ‘I don’t know when I’ll get a wicket like this. I don’t want to waste this opportunity playing a bad shot’. That’s what was going through my mind," Gill told Pujara. The youngster's remark on the surface is seemingly in reference to the spin-friendly surfaces in the first three Tests; all the three games in Nagpur, Delhi, and Indore ended within three days with India registering victories in the first two.

In the third Test, Gill was given a chance in the XI in place of an underperforming KL Rahul; he scored 21 and 5 across both innings.

“I was still trying to be positive - keep looking for those singles and that’s what we were talking about when we were batting. Just be positive and if they bowl a bad ball, just go for your shots,” Gill said.

“I am blocking against spinners. I can’t be blocking against fast bowlers as well. You have to balance it out and that’s what I was trying to do.”

