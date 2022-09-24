Watch: ENG players win hearts with touching gesture toward Jhulan Goswami as IND legend walks out to bat in final game

Jhulan Goswami received a heartwarming gesture on the field as she came in to bat one final time in the Lord's ODI against England on Saturday. The legendary pacer was given a guard of honour from opposition players, putting the crowd on its feet. Goswami, who walked in to bat at No. 9, acknowledged the applause and gesture while making her way to the middle. India vs England Live Score 3rd ODI

Goswami signs off as one of Indian cricket's biggest servants, having represented India in 203 ODIs, in which she has taken 253 wickets. 44 Test wickets have come in 12 matches and 56 T20I scalps have come in 68 games in the shortest format.

Goswami is the most successful bowler in ODIs as a women's player. With the bat, she has got 1,924 runs in international cricket with three fifties to her name. Her last outing with the bat, however, was short-lived.

She got out on a golden duck before walking off the field to a standing ovation from her India teammates. Incidentally, the last time she was dismissed for a golden duck in the 50-over format was in the 2017 World Cup final versus England, which was played at the same venue.

At the start of her final game, Goswami joined India captain Harmanpreet Kaur, who let the bowling great call the toss. Both came for the flip of coin together and stood alongside England captain Amy Jones.

Harmanpreet was also in tears during a team huddle before the game, as the Indian contingent bid an emotional farewell to Goswami.

Put to bat first, India relied on fifties from Smriti Mandhana and Deepti Sharma to reach a respectable total of 169 runs. India was 29 for 4 and under huge pressure when Mandhana hit a terrific half-century in 77 balls. Deepti then notched up her half-century in 78 balls in the 38th over of the match.

Speaking ahead of the match, Goswami said she has to keep her emotions in control as her character on the field is ruthless. She also spoke about Harmanpreet and Smriti Mandhana, two of her teammates who have seen her ups and downs.

"I have to (keep my emotions in check) because I can't come with emotion on the cricket field. My character is ruthless, you have to play hard cricket and give your best. A lot of teammates, people like Harman and Smriti, have seen me, with ups and downs. We've fought and stayed together through the ups and downs. It's good that the emotions come out early and after we can come back fresh for the game," said the bowling great.

