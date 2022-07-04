Watch: England's Barmy Army taunt Virat Kohli with 'Cheerio' chant after his dismissal in Edgbaston Test

England's Barmy Army share a love-hate relationship with former India skipper Virat Kohli. Both take a dig at each other every time India are up against England, but they also share a good relationship with the former having adjudged Kohli with the Best International Player award back in 2017/18. On Sunday, however, Barmy Army taunted the India star with ‘Cheerio’ chants as Kohli walked back to the pavilion following his dismissal in the second innings of the ongoing Edgbaston Test.

It was a superb delivery from England captain Ben Stokes that dismissed Kohli. He couldn't have done anything more but to blame his luck as the ball popped up out of nowhere and took the outside edge. Wicketkeeper Sam Billings went for the catch, bu8t the ball slipped out of his gloves. However an alert Joe Root at first slip grabbed it no time to complete the dismissal.

As Kohli walked back to the pavilion after scoring 20 off 40, Barmy Army was spotted chanting ‘Cheerio’ from the stands, a video of which was posted on their Twitter handle.

"Cheerio @imVkohli #ENGvIND," they captioned it.

India, who had taken a comfortable first-innings lead after restricting England to 284, managed to end Day 3 proceedings at 125 for three with Cheteshwar Pujara at an unbeaten 50 alongside India's star batter from the first innings, Rishabh Pant, who will resume his knock on 30 off 46.

India now have a 257-run lead with 7 wickets in hand. The visitors also lead the series 2-1.

