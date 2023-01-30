Watch: Furious Shahid Afridi questions PCB's logic amid reports on hiring Mickey Arthur as 'online' coach

Former Pakistan head coach Mickey Arthur is likely to return to the Asian side with the same responsibility but with a twist. If reports are believed to be true, Arthur is all set to become the first ever online coach of a cricket team when takes by the coaching duties for Pakistan, but will be available in person during the impending ODI World Cup in India later this year. Reacting to the reports, former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi was left completely baffled while he also questioned PCB's logic behind a foreign coach.

According to the reports on Pakistan's bizarre arrangement, Arthur will continue with his incumbent role the head coach of the Derbyshire County Cricket Club while also mentoring the Pakistan cricket side via online. He will however have an assistant on the ground as in his absence to coach the side.

Afridi, who had recently completed the role as an interim chief selector of the Pakistan side, was left baffled on hearing the reports. He said, "Well even I don't know what type of coaching will happen or what the plan is. The concept of online coaching by a foreign coach for the national team is beyond comprehension."

The former Pakistan all-rounder was also left furious at PCB targeting foreign coaches as he felt that Pakistan has a lot of able veteran cricketers who can coach the national side.

"Why only foreign coaches? Pakistan do have good coaches here. I know PCB also takes into consideration where the person is presently involved in politics. But all those should be kept aside in cricket so that we get a person who can take the tough calls which eventually makes a good team.

A few days back, PCB chairman Najam Sethi had revealed that Arthur's return to Pakistan as a head coach was all certain.

“I want to make it clear I am in direct negotiations with Mickey and I think 90 percent of the discussions. We have covered many areas and very soon we may give you good news. “If Mickey comes he will be making his own team and we will only find how much we need to pay them and this matter will be resolved in 2-3 days,” Sethi had told a news conference.

