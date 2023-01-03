Home / Cricket / Watch: Hardik Pandya's perfect two-word comeback after Dasun Shanaka wins toss in 1st India vs Sri Lanka T20I

Watch: Hardik Pandya's perfect two-word comeback after Dasun Shanaka wins toss in 1st India vs Sri Lanka T20I

cricket
Updated on Jan 03, 2023 07:36 PM IST

After Dasun Shanaka won the toss for Sri Lanka in the first T20I, India captain Hardik Pandya had the perfect two-word comeback reply in Mumbai.

Hardik Pandya and Dasun Shanaka during toss.(Twitter)
Hardik Pandya and Dasun Shanaka during toss.(Twitter)
ByHT Sports Desk

Team India begin 2023 with a three-match T20I series against Sri Lanka, which has gone underway on Tuesday at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. Sri Lanka captain Dasun Shanaka won the toss and opted to bowl in the ongoing first T20I. Hardik Pandya has been appointed as the home side's captain with Suryakumar Yadav as his deputy in the absence of senior players like Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli.

With Hardik tossing the coin, Shanaka picked heads and it went to his favour. After that the duo shook hands, before Shanaka could inform the India captain of his decision, Hardik jokingly respond in two-words, "I know."

Also Read | ‘If you think Rohit, Kohli will win you World Cup, that will never happen': Kapil Dev wants youngsters to step up

Here is the video:

After winning the toss, Shanaka said, "Going to bowl first. Dew factor will be there later. We were doing well in T20Is except the World Cup. We are following the routines. Got the same batting line-up we had previously. Bowlers will be changed."

Meanwhile, Hardik revealed that Arshdeep Singh won't be available, with debutant Shivam Mavi replacing him. Meanwhile, opener Shubman Gill is also making his debut. "We were going to bat first, to be honest. I want our team to be challenged. We have two debutants today - Shivam Mavi and Shubman Gill. Arshdeep wasn't available, so Mavi comes in his place", the Indian captain said.

Hardik also captained India in their previous T20I series, which was against New Zealand, right after the T20 World Cup last year. India managed to grab a 1-0 win away from home. The first T20I was abandoned without a ball bowled due to poor weather. In the second T20I, India won by 65 runs as Suryakumar Yadav slammed an unbeaten knock of 111 runs off 51 balls. Meanwhile, Deepak Hooda took four wickets for the bowling department. In the third T20I, rain played spoilsport once again as India tied the DLS score in the chase to secure a 1-0 victory.

Get Latest Cricket Newsand Cricket Schedulealong with Cricket Live Scoreof ongoing matches.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT Sports Desk

    At HT Sports Desk, passionate reporters work round the clock to provide detailed updates from the world of sports. Expect nuanced match reports, previews,reviews, technical analysis based on statistics, the latest social media trends, expert opinions on cricket, football, tennis, badminton, hockey,motorsports, wrestling, boxing, shooting, athletics and much more.

Topics
india vs sri lanka india cricket team sri lanka cricket hardik pandya dasun shanaka + 3 more
india vs sri lanka india cricket team sri lanka cricket hardik pandya dasun shanaka + 2 more

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

Trending Topics to Follow
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exiting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, January 03, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out