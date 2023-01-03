Watch: Imam-ul-Haq yells at Babar Azam after selling Pakistan skipper down the river during 2nd Test vs New Zealand

Babar Azam-led Pakistan made a chaotic start to its 1st innings in the 2nd Test match against Tim Southee-led New Zealand at the National Stadium in Karachi on Tuesday. After losing top-order batters Abdullah Shafique and Shan Masood inside the first 11 overs of their innings, the hosts lost skipper Babar, who was involved in a horrible mix-up with opener Imam-ul-Haq.

It all happened on the second delivery of the 25th over when Babar was eyeing to steal a third run with opener Imam. Though Imam obliged Babar's call, the Pakistani opener turned down the request for the third run and returned to his crease. Babar also ended on the same side while New Zealand's Michael Bracewell removed the bails at the non-striker's end. Livid with Babar after the dismissal, the Pakistani opener gave his skipper a mouthful in the wake of the incident.

Imam got Babar Azam out Early. First he called for the Third run and they send him back at the end. #PakvsNZ #PAKvNZ pic.twitter.com/3092qrZ9Or — Shaharyar Ejaz 🏏 (@SharyOfficial) January 3, 2023

Netizens called out Imam for his noteworthy behaviour after Babar's dismissal in the 2nd Test of the bilateral series. For the sixth time in 47 games for Pakistan, star batter Babar was run out. The talismanic batter of the Green Army scored 24 off 41 balls in the 2nd Test between Pakistan and New Zealand. Talking more about the match, opener Imam ended up playing a stellar knock for the Babar-led side as the hosts managed to post 154-3 in 47 overs on Day 2 at Karachi's National Stadium.

No ,i can't . Imam i wonder how on the earth you call babar your best friend ,just recently said babar helped him in his career .You are a real PARCHI , SNAKE ,SELFISH player .pic.twitter.com/l2lPhMx3I7 — Imam is snake (@nokianism_) January 3, 2023

Very poor from Imam Ul Haq. He was looking at the ball and started running. Babar Azam looked at him and followed his stance. There was an easy 3rd run. Poor and selfish.#PakvsNZ pic.twitter.com/CR9aLv05GF — Farooq Umer Yousafzai (@FarooqUmer89) January 3, 2023

Babar trying to process why Imam is scolding him after calling him for third run and getting him out. pic.twitter.com/0iOHzsjsRf — Red Slanty (@slantifyre) January 3, 2023

Imam ul haq after Babar's run out. pic.twitter.com/PR5ByDIJzo — 𝐊𝐨𝐡𝐥𝐢𝐧𝐚𝐭!𝟎𝐧_👑🚩 (@bholination) January 3, 2023

Batting first in the 2nd Test after ending the series opener in a stalemate, New Zealand posted a respectable 1st innings total of 449 in 131 overs. Devon Conway slammed a sensational century (122) while Matt Henry chipped in with a crucial 68* to help the visitors register a challenging 1st innings total in Karachi. Abrar Ahmed bagged four wickets for Pakistan while Agha Salman and Naseem Shah shared 6 wickets in the 1st innings.

