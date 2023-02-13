Watch: Indian Women cricketers' enthusiastic cheering for Renuka as RCB purchase pacer for 1.5 cr in WPL Auction 2023

Renuka Singh attracted huge attention in the WPL Auction 2023 in Mumbai, igniting a mega-bidding war to get finally purchased by Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) for ₹1.5 crore. The India pacer had a base price of ₹50 lakh, and initially received attention from Delhi Capitals (DC), before RCB jumped in. Delhi raised their bid to ₹1 crore, before RCB took it to ₹1.3 crore, and then DC increased it further, and then RCB reigned supreme with a bid of ₹1.5 crore.

RCB also broke the bank for Smriti Mandhana, acquiring the India opener for ₹3.4 crore. The India opener's base price was at ₹50 lakh, RCB got into an intense bidding war with Mumbai Indians (MI). The battle saw MI raise it to ₹2.2 crore, followed by RCB taking it past ₹3 crore, and then finally acquiring her signature.

The franchise posted a video on Twitter, showing the moment in the Indian dressing room, when Renuka's turn came in the auction. The players could be seen screaming in enthusiasm as RCB finally won the battle to win her signature. Here is the video:

RCB also acquired wicketkeeper-batter Richa Ghosh for ₹1.9 crore, and all-rounders Ellyse Perry and Sophie Devine. The Australian cricketer joined RCB for ₹1.7 crore, with the New Zealand player getting purchased for ₹50 lakh.

Ashleigh Gardner attracted huge attention and sparked a bidding war, which was finally won by Gujarat Giants (GG), who purchased her for ₹3.2 crore. GG also roped in Beth Mooney for ₹2 crore. Meanwhile, Mumbai added Natalie Sciver to their ranks, acquiring her for ₹3.2 crore and also bought Pooja Vastrakar for ₹1.9 crore.

Delhi Capitals struck big for Jemimah Rodrigues and Shafali Verma, signing the Indian stars for ₹2.2 crore and ₹2 crore respectively. Meanwhile, veteran Deepti Sharma joined UP Warriorz for ₹2.6 crore.

