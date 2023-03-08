Watch: Ishan, Suryakumar, Siraj break into crazy celebrations as India stars celebrate Holi ahead of IND vs AUS 4th Tes

Team India stars celebrated Holi on Tuesday as the side geared up for the fourth and final Test of the series against Australia, which begins on March 9 in Ahmedabad. India's star young opener Shubman Gill had shared a video from the team bus where a host of India stars including Virat Kohli and captain Rohit Sharma could be seen playing Holi. Later on the same day, Indian spinner Kuldeep Yadav shared another video of India stars playing with colours.

In a video shot by Ishan Kishan, India stars celebrated wildly as they played Holi.

Watch:

Other team India stars including Rohit, Kohli, and Shreyas Iyer also posted pictures and videos from the team's Holi celebrations on Tuesday.

Earlier, the Rohit-led Indian team had faced a disappointing defeat to Australia in the third Test, but leads the series 2-1. The final Test of the series in Ahmedabad will remain important for the side in terms of the World Test Championship final; a win would secure India's berth in the title clash, that takes place between June 7-11 at The Oval.

Australia were the first team to qualify for the final when they defeated India in Indore last week.

Steve Smith will continue to lead the Australian team as they eye a series-equalling win against the hosts. After facing humbling defeats in the first two Tests, Australia staged a strong comeback at the Holkar Stadium, as they trumped India on a significantly tricky surface assisting spin. The Aussies bowled the hosts out on 109 before taking an 88-run first innings lead, and eventually cruised to a nine-wicket win after chasing down a paltry 75-run target on Day 3.

For India, there will be multiple key decisions in focus ahead of the final Test; the side had dropped KL Rahul in the third match of the series but his replacement, Shubman Gill also failed to perform across both innings in Indore. India's combination will also remain in focus as the side might be inclined to play an extra batter at the expense of Axar Patel, who has been impressive in the lower order for the side.

