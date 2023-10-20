Watch: Jadeja's catch appears on big screen; Indian dressing room goes berserk as all-rounder's medal dream comes true

India's star all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja was handed with the fielder of the match award for his remarkable diving catch at backward point against Bangladesh during the World Cup match in Pune. The award was presented by the fielding coach T. Dilip after Jadeja, immediately after taking the catch, had gestured to the coach that he wants to win the honour. Jadeja emerged victorious over wicketkeeper-batter KL Rahul, who had also taken a spectacular one-handed diving catch to help dismiss Mehidy Hasan Miraz in the game. Rohit Sharma (R) and other Indian players react to Jadeja being awarded the fielder of the match(BCCI)

A behind-the-scenes video shared by the BCCI captured Team India enjoying a light-hearted moment in the dressing room as the fielding coach announced the winner. Jadeja was surrounded by his teammates, and KL Rahul, the previous award recipient, was asked by Dilip to present the medal to Jadeja. The all-rounder, then, in a brilliant gesture, draped it around the neck of the fielding coach himself.

This time, however, Dilip went a step ahead in his announcement for the best fielder of the match award. After the side's previous match against Pakistan, Dilip showed a nicely edited video of KL Rahul with special effects on display to announce him as the fielder of the match; this time around, the result was declared on the stadium's large screen, surprising the entire Indian squad.

During the presentation, the Indian fielding coach commended the outstanding dives in the field made by both Rahul and Jadeja. He emphasized the team's focus on not just taking one catch but delivering an all-around performance in saving runs, which led him to choose Jadeja for the best fielding award.

"A grand win, a grand Medal Ceremony A celebration of "Giant" proportions This time the Dressing room BTS went beyond the boundary - quite literally," BCCI posted on X with the video. A user, then, cut out the portion from the video where Dilip points towards the big screen to declare the fielder of the match award.

Watch:

"We have played enough. We all know that win isn't built-in runs or wickets. I think it is also built on marvellous catches, tremendous diving and today was a great example of that. Just not the way we save, but the numbers saved. Two game-changing catches by KL and Jadeja. We as a team saved 13 runs today. That was fantastic. So let's roll the carpet for today's evening star. On the field today one person was like a lion. Commanding on the field, outstanding effort with the direct hit, saving and fantastic top catch- Jadeja," Dilip said in the video.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON