Watch: Jadeja's million-dollar 'medal' gesture after insane catch vs Bangladesh; fielding coach's reaction is priceless

India showcased their brilliance on the field during the 2023 World Cup match against Bangladesh in Pune on Thursday, pulling out some stunning catches to hurt Najmul Hossain Shanto's men. The momentum was firmly in India's favour when KL Rahul took a jaw-dropping catch behind the wickets, helping dismiss Mehidy Hasan Miraz. But the catching exhibition didn't there. During thee 43rd over of the innings, Ravindra Jadeja reminded the world why he's often considered one of the best fielders in the game. His catch to dismiss senior batter Mushfiqur Rahim was nothing short of remarkable, and it left fans and commentators awestruck. Ravindra Jadeja gestures to T Dilip after his catch vs Bangladesh(Hotstar)

On air, Dinesh Karthik exclaimed, "Unbelievable!" as Jadeja grabbed the ball. The delivery had been short and wide, seemingly destined for the boundary. Mushfiqur Rahim saw the opportunity and went for a powerful cut, sending the ball flying towards the right of backward point. In a fraction of a second, Ravindra Jadeja dived with outstretched hands and secured a blinder of a catch. This crucial wicket marked the dismissal of a well-set Rahim, thereby opening up one end for India and shifting the game's dynamics in their favor again.

What added an intriguing dimension to this sensational catch, though, was Jadeja's unique celebration. Right after taking the catch, he turned towards India's fielding coach, T. Dilip, who was standing near the boundary line. With a gesture, Jadeja indicated as if he wants to wear a medal.

This act seemed to be a reference to a recent practice in the Indian dressing room, where the best fielder of the match is awarded a medal by the fielding coach. In the previous match against Pakistan, KL Rahul had won this medal, much to the delight of his teammates. Now, it appeared that Jadeja, in his own unique style, was on the hunt for a medal to call his own.

Following the end of the innings, Jadeja spoke about his celebration and hilariously admitted that he also wants the medal. “That celebration was for our fielding coach. After every game, we get the best fielder award so I was telling him I am also here (for the award),” Jadeja told the broadcasters Star Sports.

India have been in top form throughout the World Cup so far, winning all of their three matches (against Australia, Afghanistan, and Pakistan). The side has a chance to go top of the table again with a win over Bangladesh and maintain its unbeaten status in the tournament; the one it shares only with New Zealand, who are on a four-match winning streak.

The side did, however, face a major setback when all-rounder Hardik Pandya was forced off the field with an ankle injury while fielding off his own bowling. Hardik was taken to scans and is unlikely to take part in the game.

