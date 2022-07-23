Watch: Jos Buttler shows incredible athleticism, runs out Markram with stunning dive in ENG vs SA 2nd ODI

After Reece Topley triggered a dramatic collapse, England captain Jos Buttler affected an incredible run-out, leaving South Africa four down with just 6 runs on the board in the second ODI at Old Trafford.

Buttler's diving effort had Aiden Markram walk back for a diamond duck in the fourth over of the innings. Heinrich Klassen, who made 33, mistimed his flick against David Willey but Markram hurried for a quick single from the non-striker's end.

Buttler, however, was quick to get to the ball and flick the stumps, with the right glove whipped off his hand. He caught Markram well short of the crease as the batter was run out without facing a single ball.

David Miller then perished for 12 to leave the Proteas 27 for 5 inside nine overs. Chasing 202 for victory in a match reduced by rain to 29 overs per side, they were bowled out for just 83. While Topley returned 2/17 in his four overs, the spin duo of Adil Rashid and Moeen Ali snared five wickets to dismiss the opposition with nearly five overs to spare.

Earlier, England also stuttered to 72-5 but recovered through big hitting from Liam Livingstone (38 off 26 balls) and Sam Curran (35 off 18). After Buttler's 19 off 27 balls, Livingstone went on the attack and hit three straight sixes against Anrich Nortje.

Curran smashed two fours and three sixes, while David Willey also chipped in with a run-a-ball 21. Curran was adjudged as ‘Player of the Match’ for his knock of 35 and taking one wicket.

"Great for us to get that win. Delighted with the way we came out with the ball and those early wickets helped. With the bat, the guys just kept playing positively. That mindset helps get a good score. Can we do it better? Yes. I want the boys to back themselves," Buttler said in the post-match presentation.

"We are trying to find ways to put pressure back on the opposition and I want the guys to keep taking the positive option," he added.

The final ODI will take place in Leeds on Sunday. South Africa won the first match by 62 runs at Durham on Tuesday, which was star all-rounder Ben Stokes' final appearance in the 50-over format.

