Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cricket / Watch: Williamson's cheeky 'what do you reckon Hardik' remark at IND vs NZ being unofficial 3rd-place playoff for T20WC

Watch: Williamson's cheeky 'what do you reckon Hardik' remark at IND vs NZ being unofficial 3rd-place playoff for T20WC

cricket
Published on Nov 18, 2022 02:29 PM IST

As teams now head to the second match, on Sunday in Mount Maunganui, both Kane Williamson and Hardik Pandya was asked if they look at the contest as a potential third-place decider for the T20 World Cup and the New Zealand skipper made a cheeky remark.

Hardik Pandya, Kane Williamson
ByHT Sports Desk

It was a chance for both the team to make a fresh start after the T20 World Cup, where both faced a semi-final exit, but rain had other plans. Heavy shower in Wellington washed out the entire first T20I, of the three match series, without a ball being bowled. As teams now head to the second match, on Sunday in Mount Maunganui, both Kane Williamson and Hardik Pandya was asked if they look at the contest as a potential third-place decider for the T20 World Cup and the New Zealand skipper made a cheeky remark.

India finished atop in group stage but lost to eventual champions England in the semi-final. A day earlier, New Zealand, who had finished top in their group, lost to Pakistan in the first semi-final of the T20 World Cup last week.

The tournament does not hold a third-place tie, hence, after the first T20I match was washed out in Wellington on Friday, the presenter asked Hardik if the second match could still potentially stand as a battle for the third spot in the World Cup.

ALSO READ: 'I remember when Kapil Dev was captain, when you have an impact player...': Shastri on Hardik Pandya as India skipper

"The World Cup is done, I’ve left it behind. The disappointment will be there, but we can’t go back and change things. We’re now looking forward to this series," Hardik said.

The presenter asked the same question to Williamson and the New Zealand captain came up with a cheeky reply.

He smiled and then said, “I don't believe so. It wouldn't have been a very nice game to play I thought so. Hardik, what do you reckon?”. Both the caption burst into laughter before Williamson continued saying, “We’ll start fresh, this is a new series both sides are looking forward to. We both wanted to get to the final, but we’ve got a week to rest and get ourselves ready for this.”

The New Zealand skipper expects a full game in the second match on Sunday at the Bay Oval.

"It is usually sunny out there, with a bit of rain. Hopefully we get a full house," he said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Get Latest Cricket Newsand Cricket Schedulealong with Cricket Live Scoreof ongoing matches.
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
HT Sports Desk

At HT Sports Desk, passionate reporters work round the clock to provide detailed updates from the world of sports. Expect nuanced match reports, previews,reviews, technical analysis based on statistics, the latest social media trends, expert opinions on cricket, football, tennis, badminton, hockey,motorsports, wrestling, boxing, shooting, athletics and much more....view detail

Topics
kane williamson hardik pandya indian cricket team new zealand t20 world cup
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP