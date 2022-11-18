Watch: Williamson's cheeky 'what do you reckon Hardik' remark at IND vs NZ being unofficial 3rd-place playoff for T20WC

It was a chance for both the team to make a fresh start after the T20 World Cup, where both faced a semi-final exit, but rain had other plans. Heavy shower in Wellington washed out the entire first T20I, of the three match series, without a ball being bowled. As teams now head to the second match, on Sunday in Mount Maunganui, both Kane Williamson and Hardik Pandya was asked if they look at the contest as a potential third-place decider for the T20 World Cup and the New Zealand skipper made a cheeky remark.

India finished atop in group stage but lost to eventual champions England in the semi-final. A day earlier, New Zealand, who had finished top in their group, lost to Pakistan in the first semi-final of the T20 World Cup last week.

The tournament does not hold a third-place tie, hence, after the first T20I match was washed out in Wellington on Friday, the presenter asked Hardik if the second match could still potentially stand as a battle for the third spot in the World Cup.

"The World Cup is done, I’ve left it behind. The disappointment will be there, but we can’t go back and change things. We’re now looking forward to this series," Hardik said.

The presenter asked the same question to Williamson and the New Zealand captain came up with a cheeky reply.

He smiled and then said, “I don't believe so. It wouldn't have been a very nice game to play I thought so. Hardik, what do you reckon?”. Both the caption burst into laughter before Williamson continued saying, “We’ll start fresh, this is a new series both sides are looking forward to. We both wanted to get to the final, but we’ve got a week to rest and get ourselves ready for this.”

The New Zealand skipper expects a full game in the second match on Sunday at the Bay Oval.

"It is usually sunny out there, with a bit of rain. Hopefully we get a full house," he said.

