Watch - Kieron Pollard forces umpire to change no-ball decision in West Indies vs Afghanistan game

cricket

Updated: Nov 12, 2019 18:26 IST

Kieron Pollard is known for wearing his heart on his sleeve. The swashbuckling West Indian all-rounder has been routinely involved in several controversies over the years while also being a match-winner for his teams. Another incident took place yesterday which got the fans talking. West Indies were taking on Afghanistan in the final ODI of the three-match series in Lucknow where Pollard forced the umpire to change the decision from no ball to dead ball.

Pollard was about to bowl a delivery in the 25th over of the match when he suddenly pulled out of his run-up as soon as the umpire signaled a no-ball. The pull-out forced the umpire to change his decision from a no-ball to a dead ball. Pollard eventually conceded five runs in the over without taking any wicket. Here is a video of the incident.

Shai Hope smashed a sparkling unbeaten century to help two-time World Champions West Indies crush hosts Afghanistan by five wickets to make a clean sweep of the ODI series by 3-0, at the Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium here on Monday night.

Already having an unassailable 2-0 lead, West Indies always looked in total control while chasing 250 on a placid turf, and right-hander Hope made things easy for the side, hitting his seventh hundred in his 69th ODI in style before a moderate crowd, which even rooted for the hosts, who crossed the 200-run mark for the first time in the series on Monday.

“We were just trying to be better in each and every game. There were more positives from us in today’s game and we had a chance to win the game as Asghar and Nabi really batted well, but we couldn’t,” Afghan skipper Rashid Khan quickly said after the match.

“We should have defended this total, but Hope played without giving us any chances. Now, we have to focus on doing the right things, and making the right decisions at the right time. T20 is all about enjoyment, and we have to keep enjoying, whether in batting, bowling or fielding. The results will take care of themselves.”