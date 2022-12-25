Watch: KL Rahul's heart-winning gesture for uncapped star during India's trophy celebration after Bangladesh series win

A sensational counter-punching partnership from Shreyas Iyer and R Ashwin on Day 4 guided India to a narrow three-wicket win against Bangladesh in Mirpur after Mehidy Hasan Miraz threatened the tourists with his five-wicket haul which reduced them to seven down early on the fourth morning. India hence completed a series win in Bangladesh having earlier won the opener by 188 runs last week in Chattogram. After the victory, India continued their tradition as captain KL Rahul, in a heart-winning gesture, handed the winning trophy to an uncapped star during the celebrations.

MS Dhoni had started the trend long back during his captaincy tenure for the Indian team, of handing the winning trophy to the youngest player in the team or the newest member. Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma had continued the tradition and on Sunday, in Mirpur, Rahul did the same as he handed the trophy to Saurabh Kumar, who was added to the Indian team as a replacement for injured Ravindra Jadeja.

The left-arm spinner from Uttar Pradesh, who had quit his job at the Indian Air Force to pursue his career as a profession cricketer, however did not manage to get a debut game in the Bangladesh series. Saurabh looked ecstatic as he lifted the trophy with his India teammates celebrating beside him. He then handed the trophy to Jaydev Unadkat, who made his second India appearance in Tests after a gap of 10 years, his last being in the 2012 Centurion Test against South Africa.

"You trust the guys in the middle (during such situations). We've played enough cricket to realise that someone will put their hand up to win us the game. But I'm not going to lie, there was a lot of tension in the dressing room. It was a tough wicket to bat on, they put us under pressure in both innings. It was a new-ball surface to some extent, once ball got softer, it was easier to score runs," captain Rahul said after the win.

