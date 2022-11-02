Watch: KL Rahul's massive 6 brings out priceless reaction from Virat Kohli at non-striker's end during IND vs BAN WC tie

After mentoring opener KL Rahul on the eve of India's crucial T20 World Cup fixture at the Adelaide Oval, Virat Kohli had the best seat in the house as the underfire batter put up a show for the Rohit Sharma-led side against Bangladesh on Wednesday. Making amends after showcasing a series of batting failures at the grandest stages of them all, opener Rahul returned back to scoring ways in match No.35 of the T20 World Cup between Team India and Bangladesh at the famous Adelaide Oval.

After India parted ways with skipper Rohit early in the powerplay, opener Rahul joined forces with in-form Kohli as the premier batters launched an all-out attack on the Bangladeshi bowlers. Tormenting Bangladesh's Shoriful Islam in the 9th over, Rahul fired two successive sixes before completing his gritty half-century. Watching Rahul's batting masterclass at the non-striker's end, Kohli came up with a priceless reaction when the Indian opener unleashed mayhem on the Bangladesh pacer.

ALSO READ: Watch: Virat Kohli turns mentor for struggling KL Rahul in special net session at Adelaide before Bangladesh T20 WC tie

Kohli's reaction became an instant hit among the fans and followers of the game on the internet. Bowling one of the most expensive overs of his T20I career, Islam ended up leaking 24 runs as India reached 76-1 before the start of the 10th over. Talking about the match, Rahul smashed 50 off 32 balls against the Shakib Al Hasan-led side. The premier opener was dismissed in the 10th over bowled by Bangladesh skipper - Shakib.

In a match where Rahul regained some form, Indian run-machine Kohli smashed Mahela Jayawardene's world record (1016 runs in 31 matches) at the T20 World Cup. The former Indian skipper became the all-time leading run-getter in the history of the T20 World Cup. Making sure India set a challenging target for Bangladesh, Kohli notched up his record-extending half-century as the Rohit-led side posted 184-6 in 20 overs. While Kohli remained unbeaten on 64 off 44 balls, Ravichandran Ashwin played a small cameo and scored 13* off 6 balls.

