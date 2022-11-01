Watch: Virat Kohli turns mentor for struggling KL Rahul in special net session at Adelaide before Bangladesh T20 WC tie

KL Rahul hasn't had the perfect start in the ongoing 2022 T20 World Cup. In three innings so far, he has managed just 22 runs in 34 balls scoring only one boundary and a six. His batting in the three matches has led to a growing criticism over Rahul's place in the playing XI with many calling for his replacement. However, on Tuesday, day before India's crucial match against Bangladesh in Adelaide, Rahul had a special net session with Virat Kohli.

When Indian players took the nets at the Adelaide Oval ahead of their key group-stage game against Shakib Al Hasan's men, Kohli was spotted having a lengthy chat with Rahul. A bit later, batting coach Vikram Rathour and mental conditioning coach Paddy Upton too joined the discussion. It was a good 20-minute long discussion before he began batting at the nets under the watchful eyes of Kohli and Rathour, who turned throw down specialist for the batter.

In a separate video, it was can see how Kohli walked up to Rahul in the middle of his batting session with some key advice on his footwork and stance.

Talking about India, they have so far lost one and won two of their three group matches in T20 World Cup. They beat Pakistan in their opener in Melbourne before beating Netherlands last week. However, their winning run was stopped by the fiery pacers of South Africa who inflicted India's five-wicket loss in Perth last Sunday. India subsequently lost the top spot in the points table as well, although a win against Bangladesh will put them on the verge of making the semis for the fourth time in T20 World Cup and first time since 2016.

