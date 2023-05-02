Watch: 'Kohli' chants ring out in Lucknow as Naveen-ul-Haq receives award after heated LSG vs RCB IPL 2023 clash

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) defended a measly target of 127 to beat Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) by 18 runs in an Indian Premier League (IPL) match on Monday. The match was highlighted by some heated exchanges between RCB's Virat Kohli and LSG's Naveen-ul-Haq and later between the former and Lucknow's mentor Gautam Gambhir. Kohli and Naveen were at the centre of a heated clash between LSG and RCB

The row began towards te end of Lucknow's innings, in the 17th over, when Kohli was seen having a lengthy and heated chat with the on-field umpires who looked to calm the RCB star down. An over later, the entire footage was played by the broadcasters where Kohli seemed to have said something which led to a reaction from Naveen as he charged towards him. Kohli verbally retaliated and also showed his shoe before pointing at Naveen. It was not clear what Kohli was trying to say.

After the match was over there was another exchange of words between Kohli and Naveen while the two sides shook hands. This was followed by a seemingly heated exchange between Kohli and Gambhir. Fans in the stands picked up on the tensions and loud chants for Kohli could be heard when Naveen went to pick up an award he had won during the presentation ceremony.

There was more fireworks between the two players. Naveen seemed to be staring at Kohli while the latter was chatting with LSG captain KL Rahul and even seemed to mouth something before turning away, leading to Kohli mouthing something back at him. Kohli was charged up throughout the LSG fielding, gesturing to the fans in the stands in Lucknow after taking catches on a few occassions.

On a sluggish pitch RCB were limited to a score of 126/9 with Kohli and captain Faf du Plessis putting up an opening partnership of 62. Rahul could not open for LSG after sustaining an injury while fielding but he ended up coming in at No.11 in a desperate bid to get something out of the match. LSG ended up beign all out for 108.

