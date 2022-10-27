Watch: Kohli, Suryakumar's ecstatic celebration after MI batter ends India's innings with 'beautiful' six in T20 WC game

Suryakumar Yadav was in brilliant batting form as he slammed an unbeaten knock of 51 runs off 25 balls during the ongoing India vs Netherlands T20 World Cup 2022 match, at the SCG in Sydney, on Thursday. The MI batter's knock included seven fours and a six as India raced to 179 for two in 20 overs. Suryakumar built a good partnership with Virat Kohli, who also remained unbeaten. The 32-year-old also reached his half-century in the final ball of the innings, when he slammed a delivery by Logan van Beek for a six over backward square leg and such was the style that even the commentator exclaimed, "Beautifully placed six!". (IND vs NED LIVE SCORE AND LATEST UPDATES, T20 WORLD CUP 2022)

Such was the beauty that even Kohli couldn't believe his eyes, rushing to congratulate his teammate and also to celebrate the fantastic end to India's innings.

Here is the video of Kohli and Suryakumar's ecstatic celebration during India vs Netherlands T20 World Cup 2022 match:

Kohli was also in dominant form and hammered 62 runs off 44 balls, packed with three fours and two maximums. Meanwhile, captain Rohit Sharma also grabbed a half-century, with a knock of 53 runs off 39 balls, clobbering four fours and three sixes.

On what turned out to be a disappointing day for the Dutch bowlers, Fred Klaassen took a wicket and Paul van Meekeren added another. The match also marked the fourth-highest partnership between Kohli and Suryakumar in T20Is, as they stitched together an unbeaten partnership of 95 runs off 48 balls.

After India's innings, Suryakumar said, "I’ve enjoyed batting here, enjoyed that partnership. When I went inside, Virat bhai just said keep batting the way you have been batting, so I just expressed myself. Good to see everyone come here and support us, my wife is also around so that’s a great support as well. The wicket is a bit two-paced, it is a good score to defend. (On Virat Kohli) He has been batting amazingly, he has just stuck to his routines and processes. I’m really enjoying batting with him."

