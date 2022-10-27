Watch: Rohit Sharma slams massive 88-metre six over long-on during India vs Netherlands T20 World Cup clash

Rohit Sharma saw his brilliant innings come to an end, losing his wicket to Fred Klaassen as India take on Netherlands in their T20 World Cup Super 12 stage fixture, at the SCG in Sydney on Thursday. The Team India captain registered 53 runs off 39 balls, as his side reached 84 for two in 12 overs. His knock included four fours and three sixes and he also showcased his shot selection to its fullest potential. During the eighth over, he caught everyone's attention with a massive strike. (IND vs NED LIVE SCORE AND LATEST UPDATES, T20 WORLD CUP 2022)

In the fourth delivery of the eighth over, he received a slow delivery from Logan van Beek, outside off. The captain slammed it over long-on for a massive 88-metre six!

Here is the video of Rohit's massive 88-metre six:

Initially, Rohit won the toss and opted to bat. After toss, he said, "We are going to bat first. Yeah, morale is really high. Winning a game like that takes your confidence to the next level but at the same time we understand we need to stay calm, just the first game of the tournament and plenty of things to happen. We have to calm ourselves and look forward to this game."

"We want to keep improving no matter what the results are, it always keeps you in good stead when you are thinking like that. It is important for us to keep ticking those boxes. Touch slower I guess from what we played in Melbourne. The pitch has been used for 40 overs so I expect it is going to be slightly slower. We are used to playing on such tracks. We are playing the same team", he further added.

