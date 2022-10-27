Home / Cricket / Watch: Rohit Sharma slams massive 88-metre six over long-on during India vs Netherlands T20 World Cup clash

Watch: Rohit Sharma slams massive 88-metre six over long-on during India vs Netherlands T20 World Cup clash

cricket
Published on Oct 27, 2022 01:50 PM IST

Rohit Sharma slammed a massive 88-metre six over long-on during the ongoing India vs Netherlands T20 World Cup 2022 Super 12 Stage match, at the SCG in Sydney on Thursday. Watch the video here.

Rohit Sharma hits a six during the T20 World Cup 2022 match between India and the Netherlands in Sydney.(AP)
Rohit Sharma hits a six during the T20 World Cup 2022 match between India and the Netherlands in Sydney.(AP)
ByHT Sports Desk

Rohit Sharma saw his brilliant innings come to an end, losing his wicket to Fred Klaassen as India take on Netherlands in their T20 World Cup Super 12 stage fixture, at the SCG in Sydney on Thursday. The Team India captain registered 53 runs off 39 balls, as his side reached 84 for two in 12 overs. His knock included four fours and three sixes and he also showcased his shot selection to its fullest potential. During the eighth over, he caught everyone's attention with a massive strike. (IND vs NED LIVE SCORE AND LATEST UPDATES, T20 WORLD CUP 2022)

In the fourth delivery of the eighth over, he received a slow delivery from Logan van Beek, outside off. The captain slammed it over long-on for a massive 88-metre six!

Also Read | BCCI announces equal pay for centrally contracted men and women Indian cricketers in historic move

Here is the video of Rohit's massive 88-metre six:

Initially, Rohit won the toss and opted to bat. After toss, he said, "We are going to bat first. Yeah, morale is really high. Winning a game like that takes your confidence to the next level but at the same time we understand we need to stay calm, just the first game of the tournament and plenty of things to happen. We have to calm ourselves and look forward to this game."

"We want to keep improving no matter what the results are, it always keeps you in good stead when you are thinking like that. It is important for us to keep ticking those boxes. Touch slower I guess from what we played in Melbourne. The pitch has been used for 40 overs so I expect it is going to be slightly slower. We are used to playing on such tracks. We are playing the same team", he further added.

Get Latest Cricket Newsand Cricket Schedulealong with updates on the T20 World Cup. Also get T20 World Cup 2022 Schedule, Points Tableand Cricket Live Scoreof ongoing matches.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT Sports Desk

    At HT Sports Desk, passionate reporters work round the clock to provide detailed updates from the world of sports. Expect nuanced match reports, previews,reviews, technical analysis based on statistics, the latest social media trends, expert opinions on cricket, football, tennis, badminton, hockey,motorsports, wrestling, boxing, shooting, athletics and much more.

Topics
t20 world cup india cricket team netherlands rohit sharma sydney cricket ground + 3 more
t20 world cup india cricket team netherlands rohit sharma sydney cricket ground + 2 more

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

Trending Topics to Follow
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, October 27, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out