Watch: 'Kuch reh gaya? Aur kar lein aap' - Babar's epic reply to reporter's question on pitch leaves everyone in splits

Pakistan returned to cricketing action on Thursday as the side took part in the first Test of the series against England in Rawalpindi. The two sides renewed their rivalry in the longest format of the game weeks after they faced off in the final of the T20 World Cup, where England won by five wickets to lift their second title. The Test tour to Pakistan marks England's first visit to the country for the five-day games since 2005, when a Michael Vaughan-led side played in three Tests.

One of the major concerns among Pakistan fans and former cricketers ahead of the series was the nature of the pitches, and it stems from the side's previous home Test series against Australia. The pitch in Rawalpindi had been given a demerit point after the game ended in a draw, and the pitches used throughout the series were criticised for being largely lifeless.

Ahead of the Test, a reporter asked Babar Azam over the concern as he pointed out that Pakistan scored only 4 points from the series against Australia that led to Pakistan falling in the World Test Championship. He further asked Babar if the pitches in the England series will be result-oriented. The Pakistan skipper, however, had a rather hilarious response.

After the reporter spoke for almost a minute pointing out the issues concerning the pitch conditions, Babar replied, “Kuch aur reh gaya? Aur kar lein aap. Ho gaya? Chaliye good (Do you have anything left to say? You can say. No? Good),” leading to collective laughter in the press room.

My question from Babar Azam regarding PAK team's approach and pitch in Pindi Test match #PAKvsENG Last time PAK prepared pathetic pitch in Pindi vs AUS. pic.twitter.com/yH0BwjRCOV — Rizwan Haider (@razi_haider) November 30, 2022

Babar, then, responded to the question in detail. “The situation was different, the weather was different. The weather is now cold, fast bowler will get help. We hope the result comes. As far as the chairman is concerned, he always believes in us. 110 percent. Just as I believe in my players, the chairman does too,” Babar further said.

On Day 1 of the first Test, however, concerns over the pitch conditions resurfaced as England, after opting to bat, put up a staggering 174/0 in the first session of the day. Contrary to Babar's belief that the pitch would help fast bowlers, the opening duo of Zak Crawley (122 off 111 deliveries) and Ben Duckett (107 off 110 balls) forged a brilliant 233-run partnership in just 35.4 overs.

