Watch: Manic scenes as India's fielding coach takes spider-cam's help to hand out 'best fielder' medal

The Indian team are sitting comfortably at the top of the World Cup group table after they beat New Zealand by four wickets in Dharamsala on Sunday. The match was touted as their stiffest challenge and while they were put under pressure like never before in this tournament at various points, India still ended up winning the match with two overs to spare. The 'best fielder' has become quite popular in the dressing room and even outside it(BCCI)

Among the many aspects of the team has been the visible camaraderie between the teammates. The players have often been noted to be playing with freedom despite the weight of expectations on their shoulders - India haven't won an ICC title since 2013 and the last time they hosted the World Cup was also the last time they won the tournament in 2011. Another aspect is the improved fielding of the team. This seems to be fuelled by the Indian fielding coach T Dilip awarding medals to players who made the best effort in the field during a match. The award has become quite a popular thing among the players and has even caught on with the fans, especially after Ravindra Jadeja publicly made his case while celebrating a sensational catch during India's game against Bangladesh.

During the match against New Zealand, Shreyas Iyer did a similar celebration and sure enough, it was him who won the medal. However, it was awarded in a different manner this time, with Dilip asking the players to step outside the dressing room and onto the field after announcing the nominees. In a video posted by the BCCI on its website, the players can be seen excitedly rushing out of the dressing room and spotting the spider cam coming down from a height. On the device was a framed photograph of the winner and it was indeed Iyer.

Jadeja, being the holder of the medal, had it in his hands and he was among the first to run towards the camera and identify the winner. He promptly rushed to Iyer and put the medal around his neck after which Kuldeep Yadav took the frame itself from the spider-cam and put that around Iyer's neck as well.

New Zealand were all out for 273 batting first despite being 178/2 at one stage. India made a strong comeback in the final 10 overs of their innings with Mohammed Shami taking five wickets. India were then shaken during the middle overs of their chase but Virat Kohli masterfully anchored the effort, eventually falling for 95 off 104.

