Watch: Mayank Agarwal cops a nasty blow in the ribs by vicious bouncer from Umran Malik, goes down on the ground in pain

Sunrisers Hyderabad pace sensation Umran Malik has created quite the talk around his pace which has consistently hit over 150 kph in the ongoing 2022 Indian Premier League (IPL). But imagine if a ball of that speed hits the batter on his helmet on on his body. Well, that is exactly what happened to Punjab Kings captain Mayank Agarwal on Sunday at the Wankhede Stadium in the final league game of the season which left him on the ground in pain. (Follow IPL 2022 full coverage)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

It happened in the eighth over of Punjab's chase. Umran banged a short delivery around middle and leg as Mayank looked to swipe it through the square leg region. But the ball instead hit his ribs. And even though he took off for a single, he was visibly in pain with one hand on his ribs. And on reaching the non-striker's end, he went down on the floor. The team physio was immediately out on the field to have a look at the injury, which caused a delay in the match as well.

ALSO READ: A leap of brilliance! Liam Livingstone takes an absolute stunner to send back Abhishek Sharma in SRH-PBKS game - Watch

Despite the pain, Mayank opted to continue, but fell a couple of deliveries later, hence continuing his poor run of form in IPL 2022.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“It's going to be sore, going for an x-ray now,” Mayank said after the match.

Punjab Kings ended their season on a high with a win against SRH by five wickets. They eventually finished sixth in the points table with seven wins and as many losses in 14 games this season. SRH, on the other hand, finished eighth in the table with six wins and eight defeats in 14 matches.

“There are a lot of positives for us. The way Livingstone batted, Dhawan played well. Bairstow since the time he started to open. If we go out there and play the kind of cricket we play, we can do well in the next season. We couldn't stitch two back-to-back wins," Mayank looked back at the positives for PBKS from the season.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

"We lost wickets in a cluster, and that at times derailed us. We have played an aggressive brand of cricket over all. We are going to sit and discuss now after the IPL. We were here to get two points and we were here to enjoy ourselves,” he further added.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON