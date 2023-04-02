Watch: Dhoni recreates iconic six of 2011 WC in IPL 2023 practice nets, CSK's majestic tweet sends fans into nostalgia

Indian cricket fraternity on Sunday celebrates the 12th anniversary of the historic 2011 World Cup win. MS Dhoni and his men had beat Asian rivals Sri Lanka at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, with skipper scoring the iconic match-winning six, to lift India's second World Cup and first since 1983. On the big occasion, Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Chennai Super Kings (CSK) shared a majestic tweet on Dhoni recreating that magical moment during his practice session and it sent fans into nostalgia. MS Dhoni recreates iconic 2011 World Cup six

In response to the target of 275, India lost both Sachin Tendulkar and Virender Sehwag early in the chase with Lasith Malinga silencing the Wankhede crowd. Virat Kohli then looked to resist the attack and supported Gautam Gambhir in his knock with their 83-run stand before the latter fell to Tillakaratne Dilshan. Gambhir then combined with Dhoni for a stunning century stand to guide India to the doorsteps of the iconic win, but unfortunately missed out in a deserving ton.

Dhoni however completed the chase in the penultimate over of the match, wrapping up the game by sending the fuller delivery from Nuwan Kulasekara for a six over long on as Ravi Shastri uttered one of the most famous lines in Indian cricket history - "Dhoni finishes off in style."

On Saturday, on the eve of that the memorable win, CSK shared a video of Dhoni recreating that 2011 World Cup six during his practice for the next IPL 2023 match.

The video also included pictures from that match in Mumbai and the caption read: “When nostalgia hits!”

On Friday, Dhoni had sent Ahmedabad crowd into frenzy with a stunning six over deep square leg during the IPL 2023 season opener against defending champions Gujarat Titans, where he scored a seven-ball 14. However, CSK failed to get off to a winning start, losing their fourth straight match in IPL, three of which came in the last season.

