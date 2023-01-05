Watch: Naseem Shah takes hammer to fix Karachi pitch in 2nd Test, Waqar Younis says 'doesn't trust the curator at all'

Pakistan are taking on New Zealand in the second and final Test of the series in Karachi; the first Test had ended in a draw and both sides are eager to get a result and clinch the series. And the Kiwis ended the Day 4 of the match on a dominant note; the side picked two quick wickets including that of Abdullah Shafique in the closing minutes of the day, leaving the home side reeling at 0/2 in 2.5 overs in a 319-run chase.

New Zealand had declared their second innings on 277/5 with their batters leaving the Pakistan bowlers frustrated throughout Day 4 of the match. At one point, Pakistan pacer Naseem Shah didn't hold his frustration as he took a hammer from the pitch curator to even out the footmarks, even as the curator stood beside him.

The official Twitter account of Pakistan Cricket shared the video on Twitter:

During the video, commentator Waqar Younis could be heard saying, “Doesn't trust the curator at all, he wants to do it himself and he's making sure he takes his time.”

All Pakistan bowlers picked a wicket each in the Kiwi innings before Tim Southee declared the innings with minutes remaining in the day's end. Earlier, Pakistan were bowled out on 408 with Saud Shakeel remaining unbeaten on 125, while Sarfaraz Ahmed also scoring an important 78. New Zealand secured an important 41-run lead, having scored 449 after opting to bat.

Earlier, The Pakistan men's interim selection committee on Thursday named a 16-player squad for the three-match ODI series against New Zealand, which will be played here at the Karachi stadium on January 9, 11 and 13.

Uncapped batter Tayyab Tahir and wrist spinner Usama Mir have been named in the squad after producing stellar performances in the Pakistan Cup, while Shan Masood and Haris Sohail have been recalled after missing out on ODI cricket since 2019 and 2020, respectively. Kamran Ghulam, who is part of the Test squad, has also been included in the ODI side for the first time.

