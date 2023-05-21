Watch: Naveen-ul-Haq does a Gambhir, silences Eden Gardens crowd after being brutally mocked with 'Kohli' chants

Can Naveen-ul-Haq ever escape this? Probably not. At least not in the near future. Given Virat Kohli's stature in world cricket and with the infamous incident having occurred in India and during the IPL, fans, at least of this nation are unlikely to not let Naveen escape this. Despite the incident being near about three weeks old, Naveen is still being mocked by spectators all around, a glimpse of which was seen at the Eden Gardens on Saturday night where he was brutally mocked with wild “Kohli” chants.

Naveen does a Gambhir after being brutally mocked with 'Kohli' chants

It happened in the second over of Kolkata Knight Riders' chase in Kolkata when LSG skipper Krunal Pandya handed Naveen with the new ball. He started off with a shorter delivery outside the off and KKR batter Jason Roy failed to make a contact, but in the next one, he shimmied down the track to pick the length ball from outside off and smashed it through mid-on for a boundary. Roy once again attacked Naveen as he smoked the third ball into the sightscreen for an 81-metre maximum and followed it up with another boundary through backward point.

Throughout that entire over, especially that onslaught, the crowd at Eden Gardens broke into wild “Kohli” chants. It was probably louder than what LSG was teased by the Hyderabad crowd a few days back or in Lucknow's last home game earlier this week.

Naveen did have a chance to give it back to the Eden Gardens crowd, although not of his bowling. In the 14th over, Yash Thakur managed to get Rahmanullah Gurbaz dismissed when the KKR batter went for an expansive drive and ended up skying the slower one high into the sky. Ravi Bishnoi, stationed at backward point, managed to gather the ball on his third attempt. Naveen, who came running in from the sweeper cover to provide some cover, was left elated at Bishnoi's successful attempt. He then turned back to the crowd and pulled off a Gautam Gambhir. Like the LSG mentor had shushed the Chinnaswamy crowd after their win against RCB last month, Naveen did a similar, only in response to those "Kohli" chants.

Naveen also returned with some great deliveries in the 15th and 17th over, conceding only six and five runs respectively, but was smashed for 20 runs by Rinku Singh in his final over.

