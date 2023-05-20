MS Dhoni's telling 'recipe for success' revelation after CSK make IPL 2023 playoffs: 'Even if players come 10%...'

There is a reason why Chennai Super Kings (CSK) are the most successful team in IPL history. On Saturday, with an emphatic 77-run win at the Arun Jaitley Stadium against Delhi Capitals, CSK made the IPL playoffs for the 12th time. No other team has made it more than nine times, with Mumbai Indians, five-time IPL champions, standing next on the table. Only twice in their 14 IPL appearances have CSK failed to make the knockout stage - 2020 and 2022 - where they had finished in the penultimate position in the table. Former members of the team have often stressed on the culture within the team as one of the major factors behind CSK's success but after the win against DC, skipper MS Dhoni made a telling 'recipe for success' revelation. Dhoni's telling 'recipe for success' revelation after CSK make IPL 2023 playoffs

Between 2008 and 2015, the year before they were suspended on grounds of corruption, CSK reached the playoffs in each of the seasons where they won twice (2010 and 2011) and finished as runners-up four times (20008, 2012, 2013, 2015). After return in 2018, their streak was broken in 2020 where they had finished seventh among eight teams and later incurred another forgettable season in 2022. However, they also managed a title haul in 2018 and 2021 while finishing as runners-up in 2019.

When asked by former India cricketer Sanjay Manjrekar in the post-match presentation on the secret behind CSK's success, Dhoni made a behind-the-scene revelation explaining how players are identified and groomed in the side, a process that starts right from the points where they plan for the auction.

"There is no recipe for success, you try and pick the best players and give them the best slot to perform. And groom them in the areas where they are not strong, somebody has to sacrifice their slot for the team. Credit to the management as well, they always back us. But, the players are most important, without the players we can't do anything," he said.

Dhoni also stressed on picking players who think about the team first and later about individual records.

"I think we need to figure out and pick players who are team first - not bothered about individual performance and perform the best at knockout stages. It is difficult to judge from the outside, we try and adjust to the players and environment as well. Even if they come 10%, we can adjust 50% to fit them better into the team," he added.

Chennai now await the results in the LSG-KKR game which will decide their eventual place in the points table.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON