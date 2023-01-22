Watch- ‘One advice I want to give you…’: Mohammed Shami's blunt message to pace sensation Umran Malik

Rohit Sharma and co. triumphed by 8 wickets in the second ODI game against New Zealand at Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium in Raipur. Player of the Match Mohammed Shami was the pick of the bowlers, with his sensational spell of 3/18. Shami, alongside all-rounders Hardik Pandya & Washington Sundar and other Indian bowlers, helped India bowl out the visitors for 108 runs in 34.3 overs. Team India then chased down the target , scoring 111/2 with captain Rohit slamming a half-century and Gill continuing his good form with an unbeaten 40 off 53 balls.

After Shami's sensational performance, it turned out that he is the favourite bowler of Umran Malik who is currently the fastest pacer in India. In the past few months, Umran has done quite well, bowling at a fiery pace and providing breakthroughs to the national team. In a post-match interview shared by BCCI, Shami lauds Umran for his pace and calls his future bright. The senior pacer goes on to offer an advice to the 23-year-old for improving his bowling.

"You have a lot of spirit. Your future is bright, my best wishes to you. But I do have an advice for you, you have a lot of pace and it's not easy playing it. Just focus on your line and length a bit more, and when you get that in control, you can be on top of the world," Said Shami.

Umran who was interviewing Shami, asked him what was the secret behind his cool and calm mindset while playing for India. The Jammu pacer wanted to know how Shami kept a tab on pressure and controlled his nervousness.

"When you are playing for the country, you shouldn't take pressure on yourself," Shami said.

"You should keep in mind that you should keep trusting your skills, you may tend to get carried away when under pressure. But, when you keep your cool and keep trusting your skills, you have better opportunity to execute your plans. When you are doing well, then the importance of focussing is more," he added.

"Keep your smile on, it's white-ball cricket, anybody can get hit. But keep believing in your skill and keep an eye on the pitch and bowl accordingly," he concluded.

Meanwhile, the Men in Blue have taken an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series. The third and final ODI between India and New Zealand will be played on Tuesday, January 24 at Holkar Cricket Stadium in Indore.

