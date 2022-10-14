Watch: Pakistan pacer Haris Rauf's thunderbolt breaks Glenn Phillips' bat

Ahead of the T20 World Cup 2022, Pakistan received a much needed confidence boost as they defeated hosts New Zealand by five wickets in the final of the tri-series that also involved Bangladesh. Pakistan's middle order which was struggling with the bat in last few games, fired when it mattered the most. With notable contributions from Player of the Match Mohammad Nawaz and power-hitting by Haider Ali and Iftikhar Ahmed, the visitors chased down the target of 164 runs.

Earlier, New Zealand were cruising at almost nine runs per over till the the 12th over but a great spell by fast bowler Haris Rauf helped Pakistan restrict the Kiwis at 163/7 in 20 overs. Rauf took the crucial wickets of New Zealand opener Devon Conway and Ish Sodhi while conceding runs at an economy of just 5.50 in his four overs.

In the fourth delivery of sixth over during New Zealand's innings, Rauf bowled an absolute ripper at 143kmph to Glenn Phillips that broke the right-hander's bat. A thick chunk of willow was seen flying off after the delivery hit the bottom of the bat. The pacey delivery drew the applause of commentators and spectators as Phillips lost one of his favourite bats. Later Phillips' cameo of 29 runs off 22 balls was cut short by Nawaz in the 12th over.

Haris Rauf firing bullets today that was Phillips’ favourite bat apparently 😂 pic.twitter.com/8WPcVEEi1b — adi✨|| haris rauf cheerleader (@adidoescricket) October 14, 2022

New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson's brilliant half century went in vain as Pakistan clinched the tri-series, with Bangladesh finishing at the bottom with zero wins in four matches.

Pakistan played in the series without its main bowler Shaheen Afridi who is recuperating from knee injury. The series win comes immediately after their 3-4 loss to England in the seven match T20I series at home. Runners up of Asia Cup 2022, Pakistan are currently ranked third in the ICC men's T20I team rankings and are one of the favourites heading into the T20 World Cup in Australia this month.

