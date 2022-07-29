Watch: 'Pragyan commentary karne laga?' - Rohit Sharma's gem of a reaction when asked about Ojha's comment on Dhawan

Former India spinner Pragyan Ojha recently made an interesting comment about Shikhar Dhawan, saying that he does see the left-handed batter making it to India's squad for the 50-over World Cup despite stiff competition from other openers such as KL Rahul and Ishan Kishan. Dhawan does not feature in India's T20I squads anymore, but when it comes to ODIs, he is still pretty much in contention. He played the three ODIs in England and just captained India to a 3-0 whitewash against West Indies. Ojha had said that captain Rohit Sharma wants Dhawan in India's ODI World Cup set-up and that one of India's most successful opening pair of all time is likely to reunite at the top one final time in ICC events.

"I am seeing the right signs. When you look at a senior player, you have to see what is happening to them. He's in the mix [for the 2023 ODI World Cup] and now, when the seniors are not there and he is just playing one format. He's the captain, the leader of the pack, and the batting which looked rusty in England is now looking better… he is trying to get into that space. It is clear that Rohit Sharma wants Shikhar because they both have very good partnerships," Ojha had told Jamie Alter on his Glance chat show, The Alternate View.

"They have both done a brilliant job together. I think in world cricket they are third or fourth [sic: fourth highest in ODIs as an opening pair] and Rohit believes that if someone is consistently performing or has done really well over the years, he can't be discarded. Rohit definitely gives you that cushion and it's a good thing, because in ICC events, you need that little bit of experience. Rohit has said this and he is sticking to it. I am confident that Shikhar will be in the mix unless there is some forced change."

The pair of Rohit and Dhawan has the fourth-highest runs by an opening combination in ODIs, and in fact, after Sachin Tendulkar and Sourav Ganguly, Rohit and Dhawan have the most runs by an Indian opening pair with 5125 runs including 15 half-century and 18 century stands, the most recent of which was raised during the first ODI against England earlier this month. The reporter asked if Rohit and Shikhar's on-field rapport which has transformed into a good bond off the field, makes it easy to bat at the top.

"You old friend Pragyan Ojha has commented that the way Tendulkar and Ganguly' professional relationship turned into a friendship by opening the innings together, Shikhar and you have part of a friendship too. Tell us something about it?," reporter Vimal Kumar asked the India captain.

When asked about Ojha's comment on Dhawan, Rohit was left surprised, not to what his former India teammate had to say but about the fact that he has become a broadcaster. "Pragyan? Pragyan aaj kal commentary karne laga hai kya? Sahi hai, chalo achhi baat hai (Pragyan? Has he started doing commentary? Well, alright, it's good)," said Rohit in a hilarious reply.

He then went on to speak about the possibility of Dhawan making it to India's squad for next year's 50-over World Cup: "See, whenever we play, whoever is the partner, we all try – not just I and Shikhar – that the understanding remains good, and that transforms into a good friendship off the field. On the field, obviously, all the players come together to play but off the field also, it is important that all the players stay together, have fun, pull each other’s legs and that is what lifts the environment of the team. So that is also one of our areas of focus as to how we keep the atmosphere light and enjoy because you won't get this opportunity enough."

