Watch: Prithvi Shaw falls awkwardly, kicks his own stumps in bizarre dismissal on Royal London One Day Cup debut

Snubbed by the selectors after an forgettable IPL 2023 season, for the West Indies tour and the Asian Games, Prithvi Shaw had embarked on a longer route to mark a return to the Indian side as he headed to London to join Northamptonshire and be a part of the Royal London One Day Cup. However, his debut on Friday did not turn out the way he must have expected as he was dismissed in bizarre fashion en route to his knock of 34 in the match against Gloucestershire in the group-B tie in Cheltenham. Prithvi Shaw's debut in Royal London One Day Cup ended in bizarre fashion

Northamptonshire had a horrible start after being set a target of 279. The team went five down for just 30 runs in the 10th over before Shaw and captain Lewis McManus looked to revive Northamptonshire. But the 24-run stand ended in sheer misfortune as the Indian batter departed in an unlikely manner.

In the final ball of the 16th over, Gloucestershire bowler Paul van Meekeren delivered a shortish ball as Shaw looked to pull hook it over fine leg for a big one, but failed to make a contact. However, in doing so, he went off balance and fell awkwardly on the ground and then inadvertently kicked his own stumps, resulting in a dismissal via hit wicket.

It was on Monday that Northamptonshire had announced Shaw's arrival for his maiden stint away from home and in the English county circuit.

“It’s a great opportunity for me and I’m really thankful to Northamptonshire for giving me this chance to express myself here,” Shaw said as the statement read. “It’s going to be amazing I think and I’m really looking forward to it.”

Before his debut on Friday, he had played a practice match as well where he scored a thundering 39-ball 65 as the club later shared a v ideo of it with the caption: “Getting straight down to business. A rapid 65 off just 39 balls for Prithvi in the 2XI this morning."

Shaw has not appeared in the Indian jersey since July 2021 when he was part of a second-string Indian side for the tour of Sri Lanka. The youngster was recently recalled for a home T20I series earlier this year on the back of a phenomenal domestic run, but failed to crack into the main XI with India backing Shubman Gill as their primary choice opener.

