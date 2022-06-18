Watch: Rajkot crowd breaks into 'CSK' chant during IND vs SA 4th T20I, franchise reacts

It has been near about three weeks since the 2022 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) was over with Gujarat Titans winning their maiden title after beating Rajasthan Royals, but the IPL fever is still on and it grappled the Rajkot crowd on Friday evening when India were up against South Africa in the fourth T20I of the five-match series.

During the match, a must-win game for India, Rajkot crowd broke into ‘CSK’ chants during the game and the franchise's response to it was pure gold.

“Do we hear CSK… CSK…! #Yellove from Rajkot,” they tweeted.

Talking about the game, It was a do-or-die clash for Team India with South Africa 2-1 ahead before the start of the Rajkot tie. Captain Rishabh Pant once again lost the toss and for the fourth time in the series were put to bat.

India did not find the start they desired neither did the top order manage to stitch a good partnership as the hosts were reduced to 81 for four in 13 overs before Hardik Pandya and Dinesh Karthik stepped up. The all-rounder smashed a 31-ball 46 while Karthik went berserk rampaging a 27-ball 55 as India finished with 169 for six in 20 overs. 73 of their total runs had come in the final five overs.

In response, South Africa struggled right from the start as they were restricted to 87 in 16.5 overs. Avesj Khan was the pick of the bowlers with his sensational 4 for 18.

