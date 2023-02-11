Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cricket / Watch: R Ashwin tags Jadeja in movie-inspired video meme tormenting Australian batters after India's victory in 1st Test

Watch: R Ashwin tags Jadeja in movie-inspired video meme tormenting Australian batters after India's victory in 1st Test

cricket
Updated on Feb 11, 2023 06:55 PM IST

After their terrific performance, R Ashwin took to Twitter to share a movie-inspired video meme that showcased him and Ravindra Jadeja tormenting the Australian batters. He also tagged his teammate Jadeja while sharing the video which went viral on social media.

Ravichandran Ashwin(left); Screengrab from the video meme(AFP/Twitter)
ByHT Sports Desk

India's spinners led by Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja decimated Australia as hosts India won by an innings and 132 runs in the first Test match of Border-Gavaskar Trophy at Nagpur on Saturday. Rohit Sharma and Co. piled up 400 runs by Day 3 in their first innings in reply to Australia's 177 runs. In the second innings, the visitors were then bowled out for 91 runs as Ashwin grabbed a fifer and ran through their top and middle-order dismissing the likes of David Warner, Usman Khawaja and Alex Carey.

Interestingly, Pat Cummins-led visitors were very wary of India's spinners even before the start of the Test series. They had also done special preparations to tackle the threat of spinners in subcontinent conditions. But despite their best efforts, Australia's worst fears came true as the duo of Ashwin and Jadeja together scalped 15 wickets in the match. If it was Jadeja who ruled the roost with a five-for( 5/47) in the first innings, it was their nemesis Ashwin who mauled them with figures of 12-37-5 in the second innings.

ALSO READ: ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2023: Let's take a look at Team India's schedule in the tournament

After their terrific performance, Ashwin took to Twitter to share a movie-inspired video meme that showcased him and Jadeja tormenting the Australian batters. He also tagged his teammate Jadeja while sharing the video which went viral on social media.

Watch the video here:

Meanwhile Jadeja was adjudged the Player of the Match for his all-round performance in the match. Besides claiming a total of seven wickets, he also smashed a gritty 70 runs for Team India. Captain Rohit also chipped in with a match-winning contribution as slammed his ninth Test century in the match.

India's other spinner and all-rounder Axar Patel also delivered an impressive performance as he picked one wicket and scored 84 runs in the match.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Get Latest Cricket Newsand Cricket Schedulealong with Cricket Live Scoreof ongoing matches.
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
HT Sports Desk

At HT Sports Desk, passionate reporters work round the clock to provide detailed updates from the world of sports. Expect nuanced match reports, previews,reviews, technical analysis based on statistics, the latest social media trends, expert opinions on cricket, football, tennis, badminton, hockey,motorsports, wrestling, boxing, shooting, athletics and much more....view detail

Topics
india vs australia ravichandran ashwin ravindra jadeja india cricket team rohit sharma
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP